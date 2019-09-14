TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, September 13, 2019

_____

279 FPUS54 KEPZ 141125

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

525 AM MDT Sat Sep 14 2019

TXZ418-142215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

525 AM MDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ419-142215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

525 AM MDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 65 to 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ423-142215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

525 AM MDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ420-142215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

525 AM MDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to

85. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 60 to 65. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ424-142215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

525 AM MDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ422-142215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

525 AM MDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows 60 to 65. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ421-142215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

525 AM MDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather