TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, September 2, 2019

_____

013 FPUS54 KEPZ 030900

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

300 AM MDT Tue Sep 3 2019

TXZ418-032215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

300 AM MDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 90 to 95. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ419-032215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

300 AM MDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ423-032215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

300 AM MDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ420-032215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

300 AM MDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ424-032215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

300 AM MDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ422-032215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

300 AM MDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ421-032215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

300 AM MDT Tue Sep 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather