TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CST Friday, January 6, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Partly cloudy;50;SSE;10;46% Abilene Dyess;Clear;48;SE;14;39% Alice;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;96% Alpine;Partly cloudy;58;SW;9;23% Amarillo;Cloudy;45;SSE;4;50% Angleton;Fog;55;ENE;1;99% Arlington;Partly cloudy;46;ESE;1;57% Austin;Clear;49;Calm;0;65% Austin Bergstrom;Clear;40;Calm;0;93% Bay;Fog;48;E;5;97% Beaumont;Clear;49;NE;2;91% Beeville;Clear;51;NE;2;83% Borger;Cloudy;44;SSE;10;48% Bowie;Partly cloudy;40;SE;3;54% Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;48;SSE;6;53% Brenham;Clear;47;ESE;2;86% Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;55% Brownsville;Clear;64;ESE;3;99% Brownwood;Clear;40;E;2;73% Burnet;Clear;46;ESE;1;66% Canadian;Mostly cloudy;41;SE;6;50% Castroville;Clear;45;NNE;1;63% Childress;Mostly cloudy;43;SSE;5;47% Cleburne;Clear;42;SE;2;68% College Station;Clear;51;ESE;3;63% Comanche;Clear;43;SSE;10;69% Conroe;Clear;47;NE;1;85% Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;56;SSE;5;89% Corsicana;Clear;45;ESE;2;69% Cotulla;Mostly clear;58;ESE;6;64% Dalhart;Cloudy;38;S;8;50% Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;49;ESE;7;42% Dallas Redbird;Clear;46;SSE;5;43% Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;48;SSE;7;43% Decatur;Mostly cloudy;47;SE;6;41% Del Rio;Clear;57;E;7;40% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;49;E;5;51% Denton;Partly cloudy;42;E;1;78% Dryden;Clear;48;N;2;38% Dumas;Cloudy;38;S;7;49% Edinburg;Clear;64;SE;4;96% El Paso;Partly cloudy;43;NE;2;67% Ellington;Clear;54;Calm;0;93% Falfurrias;Mostly clear;54;NNW;2;94% Fort Hood;Clear;45;SSE;2;61% Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;47;ESE;1;43% Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly clear;46;SSE;6;47% Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;43;ESE;1;69% Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;43;Calm;0;56% Fredericksburg;Clear;38;N;1;70% Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;37;S;3;62% Galveston;Mostly clear;61;E;9;83% Gatesville;Clear;43;SSE;3;72% Georgetown;Clear;45;ESE;1;76% Giddings;Clear;50;E;2;79% Gilmer;Clear;35;NNE;1;94% Graham;Mostly clear;44;SE;5;55% Granbury;Clear;40;SE;2;74% Grand Prairie;Mostly clear;46;ESE;2;55% Greenville;Cloudy;39;E;2;77% Guadalupe Pass;Mostly clear;52;WSW;15;28% Hamilton;Clear;42;SE;3;65% Harlingen;Clear;59;SSE;5;100% Hearne;Clear;43;ENE;2;81% Hebbronville;Mostly clear;64;SSE;2;93% Henderson;Clear;37;E;2;92% Hereford;Cloudy;49;SW;6;41% Hillsboro;Clear;44;ESE;3;63% Hondo;Clear;45;NNE;9;62% Houston;Clear;54;NE;1;77% Houston (Hobby Airport);Clear;57;E;6;83% Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Clear;57;ESE;12;87% Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Clear;53;Calm;0;95% Houston Clover;Clear;53;Calm;0;92% Houston Hooks;Clear;48;E;3;79% Houston Hull;Clear;57;E;5;83% Houston Intercontinental;Clear;51;NE;5;76% Huntsville;Clear;48;ESE;5;76% Ingleside;Clear;56;SE;3;92% Jacksonville;Clear;38;NE;1;89% Jasper;Partly cloudy;39;NW;2;99% Junction;Clear;38;W;3;64% Kellyusa Airport;Clear;52;Calm;0;56% Kerrville;Clear;44;SSE;2;67% Killeen;Clear;45;SSE;2;61% Killeen\/Ft Hood;Clear;46;S;3;65% Kingsville Nas;Clear;58;NW;1;90% La Grange;Clear;49;E;2;75% Lago Vista;Clear;44;ESE;1;69% Lancaster;Mostly clear;40;E;1;69% Laredo;Clear;63;SE;12;69% Llano;Clear;42;E;3;67% Longview;Mostly clear;37;NE;1;82% Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;49;ENE;6;40% Lufkin;Clear;44;Calm;0;82% Mcallen;Clear;63;ESE;8;93% Mcgregor;Clear;44;SSW;3;62% Mckinney;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;75% Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;45;ENE;1;59% Midland;Clear;51;SSW;10;30% Midland Airpark;Clear;51;SSW;10;30% Midlothian;Clear;43;Calm;0;57% Mineola;Partly cloudy;34;ENE;2;90% Mineral Wells;Clear;43;SE;9;53% Mount Pleasant;Clear;36;ESE;1;90% Nacogdoches;Clear;35;N;1;98% New Braunfels;Clear;46;NNE;1;72% Odessa;Mostly cloudy;50;SSW;7;35% Orange;Clear;45;NE;2;95% Palacios;Clear;51;ENE;3;89% Palestine;Clear;37;ENE;2;95% Pampa;Cloudy;44;S;11;51% Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Cloudy;45;S;8;48% Paris;Mostly clear;37;W;2;77% Pecos;Clear;36;WSW;4;57% Perryton;Mostly cloudy;34;SSE;7;62% Plainview;Cloudy;45;SW;8;39% Pleasanton;Mostly clear;49;NNE;1;70% Port Aransas;Mostly clear;63;SSE;6;96% Port Isabel;Clear;65;SE;4;91% Port Lavaca;Clear;60;E;3;88% Randolph AFB;Clear;47;Calm;0;65% Robstown;Mostly clear;55;S;3;86% Rockport;Mostly clear;63;SE;3;99% Rocksprings;Clear;54;SSE;11;44% San Angelo;Clear;41;SW;3;55% San Antonio;Clear;53;NNE;1;67% San Antonio Stinson;Clear;51;NNE;3;63% San Marcos;Clear;38;NNE;1;76% Seminole;Mostly cloudy;48;SSW;6;40% Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;47;ESE;3;37% Snyder;Mostly cloudy;43;SSW;5;45% Sonora;Clear;37;S;5;62% Stephenville;Clear;40;SSE;5;70% Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;37;ESE;2;82% Sweetwater;Clear;48;S;7;38% Temple;Clear;47;S;5;55% Terrell;Partly cloudy;39;Calm;0;72% Tyler;Mostly cloudy;43;NNE;1;68% Uvalde;Clear;50;NE;3;55% Vernon;Cloudy;45;ESE;6;49% Victoria;Clear;48;ENE;2;86% Waco;Clear;41;S;3;70% Weslaco;Clear;64;SE;7;95% Wharton;Clear;55;NE;2;95% Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;43;SSE;8;52% Wink;Mostly clear;46;SE;10;38% Zapata;Clear;64;SE;4;91%