weather

TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Wednesday, May 18, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;76;S;14;61%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;78;S;14;45%

Alice;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;7;90%

Alpine;Clear;67;WNW;4;19%

Amarillo;Sunny;63;NNW;6;55%

Angleton;Mostly sunny;77;SSW;9;81%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;6;78%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;73;N;6;80%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;93%

Bay;Mostly sunny;75;SSW;6;86%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;4;82%

Beeville;Partly sunny;71;SSE;7;95%

Borger;Sunny;63;N;5;63%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;10;69%

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;78;S;10;61%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;5;90%

Bridgeport;Cloudy;75;S;8;60%

Brownsville;Sunny;76;SSE;7;82%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;78;S;9;56%

Burnet;Cloudy;70;SSE;6;89%

Canadian;Sunny;66;E;7;65%

Castroville;Cloudy;73;SE;6;92%

Childress;Sunny;80;WSW;15;27%

Cleburne;Partly sunny;73;S;6;80%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;77;S;7;79%

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;73;S;10;68%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;3;86%

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;75;S;12;93%

Corsicana;Cloudy;73;S;6;85%

Cotulla;Mostly sunny;73;SE;8;84%

Dalhart;Mostly sunny;66;N;18;56%

Dallas Love;Cloudy;74;S;15;78%

Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;72;SSE;13;81%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;75;S;13;70%

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;7;72%

Del Rio;Mostly sunny;80;ESE;8;50%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;76;SE;8;57%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;5;78%

Dryden;Sunny;72;NNW;4;42%

Dumas;Sunny;60;NNW;15;66%

Edinburg;Cloudy;73;SSE;7;88%

El Paso;Clear;71;WNW;6;11%

Ellington;Partly sunny;75;S;8;88%

Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;73;E;5;93%

Fort Hood;Cloudy;71;SSE;8;83%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;6;63%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;10;70%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;5;71%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;8;72%

Fredericksburg;Cloudy;69;SSE;6;87%

Gainesville;Cloudy;72;SSE;6;80%

Galveston;Partly sunny;77;SSW;8;88%

Gatesville;Cloudy;72;SSE;9;86%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;73;S;5;86%

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;7;85%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;72;S;3;95%

Graham;Partly sunny;77;SSE;7;65%

Granbury;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;5;63%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;6;76%

Greenville;Cloudy;71;S;6;91%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly clear;68;WSW;10;12%

Hamilton;Cloudy;72;S;10;77%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;8;93%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;73;S;6;83%

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;72;SSE;7;95%

Henderson;Cloudy;73;SSW;6;87%

Hereford;Sunny;64;NNW;4;58%

Hillsboro;Cloudy;71;S;10;93%

Hondo;Cloudy;72;SE;13;90%

Houston;Partly sunny;74;SSW;2;83%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;75;S;5;87%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;75;N;6;88%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Fog;68;Calm;0;93%

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;90%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;90%

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;72;S;6;90%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;77;S;6;81%

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;9;76%

Ingleside;Partly sunny;78;SSW;12;85%

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;71;S;4;87%

Jasper;Partly sunny;72;SSW;2;99%

Junction;Partly sunny;76;SE;8;63%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;10;83%

Kerrville;Cloudy;70;SSE;7;86%

Killeen;Cloudy;71;SSE;8;83%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;70;SSE;9;89%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;8;93%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;73;S;5;89%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;67;S;4;89%

Lancaster;Cloudy;71;SSE;6;87%

Laredo;Sunny;76;SE;15;72%

Llano;Cloudy;74;SE;6;71%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;6;86%

Lubbock;Sunny;73;WSW;8;37%

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;90%

Mcallen;Cloudy;76;SSE;14;84%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;71;S;13;89%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;71;S;10;83%

Mesquite;Cloudy;72;SSE;6;85%

Midland;Sunny;76;SSW;13;34%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;76;SSW;13;34%

Midlothian;Cloudy;71;S;9;89%

Mineola;Cloudy;73;S;5;93%

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;74;S;7;68%

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;66;SSE;6;98%

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;5;97%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;70;S;3;92%

Odessa;Sunny;74;SSW;9;39%

Orange;Partly sunny;76;SSW;5;83%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;80;S;13;78%

Palestine;Cloudy;71;S;6;91%

Pampa;Sunny;58;N;5;70%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;60;NE;6;68%

Paris;Cloudy;71;S;9;95%

Pecos;Sunny;61;SW;5;14%

Perryton;Sunny;63;E;8;62%

Plainview;Sunny;63;WSW;11;29%

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;71;SE;5;93%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;77;S;10;90%

Port Isabel;Sunny;77;SSE;9;79%

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;78;S;7;71%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;72;S;8;98%

Robstown;Mostly sunny;73;SSE;6;95%

Rockport;Partly sunny;80;S;9;74%

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;71;SSE;8;74%

San Angelo;Sunny;77;SSW;8;49%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;4;86%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;75;ESE;6;90%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;70;S;4;95%

Seminole;Sunny;68;SW;7;44%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;7;75%

Snyder;Sunny;78;SSW;7;32%

Sonora;Sunny;73;S;6;67%

Stephenville;Cloudy;74;S;10;62%

Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;72;S;7;92%

Sweetwater;Sunny;79;SW;11;30%

Temple;Cloudy;69;SSE;14;100%

Terrell;Cloudy;71;SSE;9;93%

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;5;87%

Uvalde;Partly sunny;73;ESE;7;83%

Vernon;Mostly sunny;72;SSE;8;64%

Victoria;Sunny;73;S;5;87%

Waco;Cloudy;73;S;15;80%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;7;90%

Wharton;Mostly sunny;69;S;3;100%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;71;SSE;12;73%

Wink;Partly sunny;65;S;3;39%

Zapata;Partly sunny;74;SE;6;86%

_____

