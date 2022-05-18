TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Wednesday, May 18, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Sunny;76;S;14;61% Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;78;S;14;45% Alice;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;7;90% Alpine;Clear;67;WNW;4;19% Amarillo;Sunny;63;NNW;6;55% Angleton;Mostly sunny;77;SSW;9;81% Arlington;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;6;78% Austin;Mostly cloudy;73;N;6;80% Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;93% Bay;Mostly sunny;75;SSW;6;86% Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;4;82% Beeville;Partly sunny;71;SSE;7;95% Borger;Sunny;63;N;5;63% Bowie;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;10;69% Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;78;S;10;61% Brenham;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;5;90% Bridgeport;Cloudy;75;S;8;60% Brownsville;Sunny;76;SSE;7;82% Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;78;S;9;56% Burnet;Cloudy;70;SSE;6;89% Canadian;Sunny;66;E;7;65% Castroville;Cloudy;73;SE;6;92% Childress;Sunny;80;WSW;15;27% Cleburne;Partly sunny;73;S;6;80% College Station;Mostly cloudy;77;S;7;79% Comanche;Mostly cloudy;73;S;10;68% Conroe;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;3;86% Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;75;S;12;93% Corsicana;Cloudy;73;S;6;85% Cotulla;Mostly sunny;73;SE;8;84% Dalhart;Mostly sunny;66;N;18;56% Dallas Love;Cloudy;74;S;15;78% Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;72;SSE;13;81% Dallas\/Ft Worth;Cloudy;75;S;13;70% Decatur;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;7;72% Del Rio;Mostly sunny;80;ESE;8;50% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;76;SE;8;57% Denton;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;5;78% Dryden;Sunny;72;NNW;4;42% Dumas;Sunny;60;NNW;15;66% Edinburg;Cloudy;73;SSE;7;88% El Paso;Clear;71;WNW;6;11% Ellington;Partly sunny;75;S;8;88% Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;73;E;5;93% Fort Hood;Cloudy;71;SSE;8;83% Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;6;63% Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;10;70% Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;5;71% Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;8;72% Fredericksburg;Cloudy;69;SSE;6;87% Gainesville;Cloudy;72;SSE;6;80% Galveston;Partly sunny;77;SSW;8;88% Gatesville;Cloudy;72;SSE;9;86% Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;73;S;5;86% Giddings;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;7;85% Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;72;S;3;95% Graham;Partly sunny;77;SSE;7;65% Granbury;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;5;63% Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;6;76% Greenville;Cloudy;71;S;6;91% Guadalupe Pass;Mostly clear;68;WSW;10;12% Hamilton;Cloudy;72;S;10;77% Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;8;93% Hearne;Mostly cloudy;73;S;6;83% Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;72;SSE;7;95% Henderson;Cloudy;73;SSW;6;87% Hereford;Sunny;64;NNW;4;58% Hillsboro;Cloudy;71;S;10;93% Hondo;Cloudy;72;SE;13;90% Houston;Partly sunny;74;SSW;2;83% Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;75;S;5;87% Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;75;N;6;88% Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Fog;68;Calm;0;93% Houston Clover;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;90% Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;90% Houston Hull;Partly sunny;72;S;6;90% Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;77;S;6;81% Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;9;76% Ingleside;Partly sunny;78;SSW;12;85% Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;71;S;4;87% Jasper;Partly sunny;72;SSW;2;99% Junction;Partly sunny;76;SE;8;63% Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;10;83% Kerrville;Cloudy;70;SSE;7;86% Killeen;Cloudy;71;SSE;8;83% Killeen\/Ft Hood;Cloudy;70;SSE;9;89% Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;8;93% La Grange;Mostly cloudy;73;S;5;89% Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;67;S;4;89% Lancaster;Cloudy;71;SSE;6;87% Laredo;Sunny;76;SE;15;72% Llano;Cloudy;74;SE;6;71% Longview;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;6;86% Lubbock;Sunny;73;WSW;8;37% Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;90% Mcallen;Cloudy;76;SSE;14;84% Mcgregor;Cloudy;71;S;13;89% Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;71;S;10;83% Mesquite;Cloudy;72;SSE;6;85% Midland;Sunny;76;SSW;13;34% Midland Airpark;Sunny;76;SSW;13;34% Midlothian;Cloudy;71;S;9;89% Mineola;Cloudy;73;S;5;93% Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;74;S;7;68% Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;66;SSE;6;98% Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;5;97% New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;70;S;3;92% Odessa;Sunny;74;SSW;9;39% Orange;Partly sunny;76;SSW;5;83% Palacios;Mostly cloudy;80;S;13;78% Palestine;Cloudy;71;S;6;91% Pampa;Sunny;58;N;5;70% Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunny;60;NE;6;68% Paris;Cloudy;71;S;9;95% Pecos;Sunny;61;SW;5;14% Perryton;Sunny;63;E;8;62% Plainview;Sunny;63;WSW;11;29% Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;71;SE;5;93% Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;77;S;10;90% Port Isabel;Sunny;77;SSE;9;79% Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;78;S;7;71% Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;72;S;8;98% Robstown;Mostly sunny;73;SSE;6;95% Rockport;Partly sunny;80;S;9;74% Rocksprings;Partly sunny;71;SSE;8;74% San Angelo;Sunny;77;SSW;8;49% San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;4;86% San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;75;ESE;6;90% San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;70;S;4;95% Seminole;Sunny;68;SW;7;44% Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;7;75% Snyder;Sunny;78;SSW;7;32% Sonora;Sunny;73;S;6;67% Stephenville;Cloudy;74;S;10;62% Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;72;S;7;92% Sweetwater;Sunny;79;SW;11;30% Temple;Cloudy;69;SSE;14;100% Terrell;Cloudy;71;SSE;9;93% Tyler;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;5;87% Uvalde;Partly sunny;73;ESE;7;83% Vernon;Mostly sunny;72;SSE;8;64% Victoria;Sunny;73;S;5;87% Waco;Cloudy;73;S;15;80% Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;7;90% Wharton;Mostly sunny;69;S;3;100% Wichita Falls;Sunny;71;SSE;12;73% Wink;Partly sunny;65;S;3;39% Zapata;Partly sunny;74;SE;6;86% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather