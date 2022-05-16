TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Monday, May 16, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Sunny;66;W;3;89% Abilene Dyess;Sunny;66;NW;3;74% Alice;Mostly cloudy;72;S;9;93% Alpine;Mostly cloudy;76;SSW;7;22% Amarillo;Sunny;58;SE;4;87% Angleton;Cloudy;71;ESE;1;89% Arlington;Sunny;67;NNW;2;79% Austin;Cloudy;75;ESE;9;75% Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;76;ESE;7;82% Bay;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;95% Beaumont;Cloudy;73;WSW;4;88% Beeville;Cloudy;74;E;5;88% Borger;Mostly sunny;58;ESE;3;88% Bowie;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;84% Breckenridge;Sunny;73;E;9;66% Brenham;Mostly cloudy;73;S;3;92% Bridgeport;Sunny;60;Calm;0;98% Brownsville;Sunny;75;SSE;4;86% Brownwood;Sunny;74;SSE;10;77% Burnet;Partly sunny;73;SE;6;80% Canadian;Partly sunny;56;N;1;88% Castroville;Sunny;72;E;4;94% Childress;Mostly sunny;66;E;8;74% Cleburne;Sunny;70;NW;2;65% College Station;Mostly cloudy;78;SSW;8;82% Comanche;Sunny;72;S;14;77% Conroe;Mostly sunny;72;SE;2;92% Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;73;E;7;93% Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;71;SW;5;68% Cotulla;Sunny;73;SSE;5;78% Dalhart;Sunny;49;SW;3;89% Dallas Love;Partly sunny;68;NNW;8;75% Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;65;NNW;8;75% Dallas\/Ft Worth;Sunny;68;NNW;8;75% Decatur;Sunny;63;N;6;84% Del Rio;Sunny;75;ENE;8;63% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;72;E;6;69% Denton;Sunny;66;NNW;2;92% Dryden;Partly sunny;68;NNW;4;56% Dumas;Sunny;56;SSE;5;89% Edinburg;Partly sunny;72;SSE;4;91% El Paso;Mostly cloudy;69;NNE;3;11% Ellington;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;88% Falfurrias;Cloudy;72;ESE;5;96% Fort Hood;Sunny;73;SSE;7;79% Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;69;N;2;63% Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;65;NNW;8;84% Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;67;N;2;73% Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;65;Calm;0;73% Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;68;ESE;4;90% Gainesville;Sunny;64;NW;3;96% Galveston;Mostly cloudy;79;NW;7;76% Gatesville;Sunny;73;SSE;7;74% Georgetown;Sunny;73;SE;3;83% Giddings;Mostly cloudy;71;S;2;96% Gilmer;Cloudy;72;N;3;74% Graham;Sunny;66;ENE;5;77% Granbury;Sunny;72;ESE;2;64% Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;69;NNW;2;74% Greenville;Partly sunny;66;WNW;3;93% Guadalupe Pass;Clear;69;NE;26;21% Hamilton;Sunny;73;SSE;9;73% Harlingen;Mostly sunny;67;E;5;100% Hearne;Mostly cloudy;72;S;5;87% Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;72;SSE;7;95% Henderson;Cloudy;71;N;5;68% Hereford;Sunny;58;ESE;2;83% Hillsboro;Partly sunny;67;SW;4;83% Hondo;Sunny;70;E;23;89% Houston;Mostly cloudy;73;NNW;1;87% Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;84% Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;75;SSE;10;83% Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;68;SSW;3;95% Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;93% Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;3;93% Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;69;WNW;1;92% Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;72;NNW;7;90% Huntsville;Mostly sunny;75;S;3;78% Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;84% Jacksonville;Cloudy;65;WNW;4;89% Jasper;Cloudy;72;S;4;98% Junction;Sunny;73;ENE;7;65% Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;73;ENE;9;88% Kerrville;Mostly sunny;71;ESE;5;88% Killeen;Sunny;73;SSE;7;79% Killeen\/Ft Hood;Sunny;73;S;9;78% Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;74;S;7;93% La Grange;Partly sunny;72;SE;4;92% Lago Vista;Partly sunny;70;SE;3;85% Lancaster;Partly sunny;67;NW;3;78% Laredo;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;10;82% Llano;Mostly cloudy;73;ESE;8;84% Longview;Cloudy;73;N;4;72% Lubbock;Cloudy;66;ENE;10;84% Lufkin;Showers;72;SSW;7;81% Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;71;SE;7;93% Mcgregor;Sunny;72;SSW;8;65% Mckinney;Sunny;66;NW;8;93% Mesquite;Partly sunny;69;NW;2;77% Midland;Sunny;71;ENE;13;75% Midland Airpark;Sunny;71;ENE;13;75% Midlothian;Partly sunny;66;NNW;3;74% Mineola;Cloudy;69;NNW;5;84% Mineral Wells;Sunny;66;NE;7;69% Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;69;NNW;4;82% Nacogdoches;Cloudy;67;S;4;97% New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;70;ESE;4;93% Odessa;Mostly sunny;71;E;9;73% Orange;Cloudy;74;SW;3;84% Palacios;Partly sunny;74;ENE;7;87% Palestine;Cloudy;66;SW;4;97% Pampa;Sunny;57;ESE;4;96% Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunny;56;ENE;3;92% Paris;Mostly sunny;66;NNW;5;92% Pecos;Mostly cloudy;73;E;8;36% Perryton;Mostly cloudy;55;SSE;2;94% Plainview;Mostly cloudy;61;ENE;10;88% Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;72;E;7;92% Port Aransas;Cloudy;76;NNE;5;84% Port Isabel;Sunny;74;SSE;6;89% Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;77;ENE;3;73% Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;72;E;7;93% Robstown;Cloudy;75;SE;7;86% Rockport;Mostly cloudy;77;S;4;80% Rocksprings;Sunny;70;SSE;6;73% San Angelo;Sunny;65;E;3;62% San Antonio;Mostly sunny;73;E;4;88% San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;76;E;8;87% San Marcos;Mostly sunny;73;ESE;4;98% Seminole;Sunny;65;ENE;7;79% Sherman-Denison;Sunny;66;NW;3;93% Snyder;Cloudy;68;NE;11;83% Sonora;Sunny;62;SSE;3;78% Stephenville;Sunny;71;SSE;7;58% Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;67;N;4;85% Sweetwater;Sunny;67;NNE;6;78% Temple;Mostly sunny;71;S;12;96% Terrell;Partly sunny;66;NW;3;88% Tyler;Cloudy;68;NNW;4;86% Uvalde;Sunny;68;NE;4;87% Vernon;Mostly cloudy;68;ENE;9;78% Victoria;Partly sunny;72;ENE;3;92% Waco;Mostly Weslaco;Mostly sunny;74;SSE;7;91% Wharton;Cloudy;71;NE;2;95% Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;67;SSE;6;90% Wink;Mostly sunny;74;E;12;45% Zapata;Mostly sunny;73;SE;4;96% _____