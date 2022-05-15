Skip to main content
TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM CDT Sunday, May 15, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;88;SSW;17;41%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;87;SSW;15;34%

Alice;Partly sunny;82;S;12;69%

Alpine;Sunny;86;SSW;7;24%

Amarillo;Sunny;82;NNW;9;20%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;83;SSW;3;65%

Arlington;Sunny;83;S;4;67%

Austin;Sunny;82;N;6;57%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;81;SSW;9;67%

Bay;Partly sunny;84;SSW;8;57%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;83;W;4;65%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;83;S;8;58%

Borger;Sunny;76;NNW;6;47%

Bowie;Sunny;82;S;10;63%

Breckenridge;Sunny;90;SSW;8;41%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;5;80%

Bridgeport;Sunny;83;S;7;60%

Brownsville;Partly sunny;84;SSE;10;61%

Brownwood;Sunny;87;SSW;5;52%

Burnet;Sunny;85;SSW;5;50%

Canadian;Sunny;76;NNW;2;62%

Castroville;Sunny;84;SSW;3;51%

Childress;Sunny;83;SW;14;31%

Cleburne;Sunny;82;SSE;5;65%

College Station;Mostly sunny;83;S;7;65%

Comanche;Sunny;90;SW;12;42%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;82;SW;2;69%

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;83;S;13;64%

Corsicana;Sunny;83;SSW;6;67%

Cotulla;Mostly sunny;81;SSE;9;64%

Dalhart;Sunny;79;N;18;15%

Dallas Love;Sunny;80;S;8;68%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;79;SSE;10;68%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny;80;S;12;66%

Decatur;Sunny;83;SSE;9;59%

Del Rio;Sunny;80;E;8;63%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;78;ESE;8;66%

Denton;Sunny;85;S;4;66%

Dryden;Sunny;85;E;2;41%

Dumas;Sunny;74;NNW;17;36%

Edinburg;Mostly sunny;85;SSE;9;64%

El Paso;Sunny;77;NE;1;10%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;12;65%

Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;83;S;8;69%

Fort Hood;Sunny;84;S;5;59%

Fort Worth;Sunny;83;S;4;59%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;81;SSE;10;66%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;83;S;5;62%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;79;SE;7;69%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;86;SSW;6;43%

Gainesville;Sunny;83;S;6;59%

Galveston;Sunny;85;SW;10;62%

Gatesville;Sunny;83;SSE;5;65%

Georgetown;Sunny;84;S;4;59%

Giddings;Sunny;81;SW;6;72%

Gilmer;Cloudy;80;S;3;74%

Graham;Sunny;88;S;7;47%

Granbury;Sunny;83;SSE;5;65%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;85;S;4;62%

Greenville;Mostly sunny;82;S;5;71%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;71;SW;13;17%

Hamilton;Sunny;88;S;5;58%

Harlingen;Sunny;85;S;17;58%

Hearne;Sunny;82;S;5;66%

Hebbronville;Sunny;83;SSE;8;61%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;81;SW;4;71%

Hereford;Sunny;83;N;6;11%

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;83;SSE;6;68%

Hondo;Sunny;79;S;8;68%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;82;SW;3;63%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;82;WSW;13;64%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;69%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;87;SW;6;72%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;80;SW;6;71%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;68%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;81;WSW;7;68%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;81;W;9;66%

Huntsville;Partly sunny;82;SW;6;64%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;84;SSW;13;59%

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;77;SSW;3;75%

Jasper;Mostly sunny;82;WNW;3;71%

Junction;Sunny;81;SSW;10;56%

Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;79;SSW;6;68%

Kerrville;Sunny;85;SSW;6;45%

Killeen;Sunny;84;S;5;59%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;81;S;7;68%

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;82;S;15;66%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;84;SSW;6;62%

Lago Vista;Sunny;84;S;3;54%

Lancaster;Sunny;82;S;5;72%

Laredo;Sunny;83;SSE;11;62%

Llano;Sunny;88;SW;4;40%

Longview;Cloudy;80;SSW;4;72%

Lubbock;Sunny;88;W;8;15%

Lufkin;Mostly sunny;79;SW;8;76%

Mcallen;Partly sunny;82;SE;17;66%

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;80;S;8;71%

Mckinney;Sunny;79;S;7;71%

Mesquite;Sunny;83;S;4;68%

Midland;Sunny;87;SW;13;30%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;87;SW;13;30%

Midlothian;Sunny;81;S;8;70%

Mineola;Sunny;79;S;5;72%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;81;S;9;64%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;78;S;4;75%

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;81;SSW;3;80%

New Braunfels;Sunny;83;SSW;4;67%

Odessa;Sunny;87;SW;11;33%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;84;W;3;63%

Palacios;Partly sunny;82;S;9;64%

Palestine;Mostly sunny;80;SSW;4;73%

Pampa;Sunny;79;NNW;7;47%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;78;NNW;6;45%

Paris;Mostly sunny;83;S;6;72%

Pecos;Sunny;85;N;2;20%

Perryton;Sunny;82;NE;7;48%

Plainview;Sunny;85;W;8;7%

Pleasanton;Sunny;84;S;5;57%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;10;67%

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;82;SSE;11;65%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;84;SSW;6;58%

Randolph AFB;Sunny;78;SSW;7;76%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;12;60%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;83;S;8;64%

Rocksprings;Sunny;85;SSW;8;40%

San Angelo;Sunny;84;SSW;13;47%

San Antonio;Sunny;83;SSW;4;61%

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;82;SSW;7;66%

San Marcos;Sunny;83;SSW;6;62%

Seminole;Sunny;89;WSW;6;20%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;81;S;10;69%

Snyder;Sunny;86;SW;12;31%

Sonora;Sunny;85;SSW;9;45%

Stephenville;Sunny;87;SW;7;47%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;83;SSW;5;65%

Sweetwater;Sunny;92;SW;13;26%

Temple;Sunny;79;S;8;73%

Terrell;Sunny;80;S;10;73%

Tyler;Mostly sunny;80;SSW;4;76%

Uvalde;Sunny;82;SSE;3;65%

Vernon;Sunny;89;SSW;11;34%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;6;67%

Waco;Sunny;80;S;10;68%

Weslaco;Partly sunny;83;SSE;13;63%

Wharton;Mostly cloudy;80;SW;5;73%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;88;S;18;37%

Wink;Sunny;80;Calm;0;32%

Zapata;Sunny;88;S;6;52%

