TX Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM CDT Sunday, May 15, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Sunny;88;SSW;17;41% Abilene Dyess;Sunny;87;SSW;15;34% Alice;Partly sunny;82;S;12;69% Alpine;Sunny;86;SSW;7;24% Amarillo;Sunny;82;NNW;9;20% Angleton;Mostly cloudy;83;SSW;3;65% Arlington;Sunny;83;S;4;67% Austin;Sunny;82;N;6;57% Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;81;SSW;9;67% Bay;Partly sunny;84;SSW;8;57% Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;83;W;4;65% Beeville;Mostly cloudy;83;S;8;58% Borger;Sunny;76;NNW;6;47% Bowie;Sunny;82;S;10;63% Breckenridge;Sunny;90;SSW;8;41% Brenham;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;5;80% Bridgeport;Sunny;83;S;7;60% Brownsville;Partly sunny;84;SSE;10;61% Brownwood;Sunny;87;SSW;5;52% Burnet;Sunny;85;SSW;5;50% Canadian;Sunny;76;NNW;2;62% Castroville;Sunny;84;SSW;3;51% Childress;Sunny;83;SW;14;31% Cleburne;Sunny;82;SSE;5;65% College Station;Mostly sunny;83;S;7;65% Comanche;Sunny;90;SW;12;42% Conroe;Mostly cloudy;82;SW;2;69% Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;83;S;13;64% Corsicana;Sunny;83;SSW;6;67% Cotulla;Mostly sunny;81;SSE;9;64% Dalhart;Sunny;79;N;18;15% Dallas Love;Sunny;80;S;8;68% Dallas Redbird;Sunny;79;SSE;10;68% Dallas\/Ft Worth;Sunny;80;S;12;66% Decatur;Sunny;83;SSE;9;59% Del Rio;Sunny;80;E;8;63% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;78;ESE;8;66% Denton;Sunny;85;S;4;66% Dryden;Sunny;85;E;2;41% Dumas;Sunny;74;NNW;17;36% Edinburg;Mostly sunny;85;SSE;9;64% El Paso;Sunny;77;NE;1;10% Ellington;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;12;65% Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;83;S;8;69% Fort Hood;Sunny;84;S;5;59% Fort Worth;Sunny;83;S;4;59% Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;81;SSE;10;66% Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;83;S;5;62% Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;79;SE;7;69% Fredericksburg;Sunny;86;SSW;6;43% Gainesville;Sunny;83;S;6;59% Galveston;Sunny;85;SW;10;62% Gatesville;Sunny;83;SSE;5;65% Georgetown;Sunny;84;S;4;59% Giddings;Sunny;81;SW;6;72% Gilmer;Cloudy;80;S;3;74% Graham;Sunny;88;S;7;47% Granbury;Sunny;83;SSE;5;65% Grand Prairie;Sunny;85;S;4;62% Greenville;Mostly sunny;82;S;5;71% Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;71;SW;13;17% Hamilton;Sunny;88;S;5;58% Harlingen;Sunny;85;S;17;58% Hearne;Sunny;82;S;5;66% Hebbronville;Sunny;83;SSE;8;61% Henderson;Mostly cloudy;81;SW;4;71% Hereford;Sunny;83;N;6;11% Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;83;SSE;6;68% Hondo;Sunny;79;S;8;68% Houston;Mostly cloudy;82;SW;3;63% Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;82;WSW;13;64% Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;69% Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;87;SW;6;72% Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;80;SW;6;71% Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;68% Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;81;WSW;7;68% Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;81;W;9;66% Huntsville;Partly sunny;82;SW;6;64% Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;84;SSW;13;59% Jacksonville;Partly sunny;77;SSW;3;75% Jasper;Mostly sunny;82;WNW;3;71% Junction;Sunny;81;SSW;10;56% Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;79;SSW;6;68% Kerrville;Sunny;85;SSW;6;45% Killeen;Sunny;84;S;5;59% Killeen\/Ft Hood;Sunny;81;S;7;68% Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;82;S;15;66% La Grange;Mostly cloudy;84;SSW;6;62% Lago Vista;Sunny;84;S;3;54% Lancaster;Sunny;82;S;5;72% Laredo;Sunny;83;SSE;11;62% Llano;Sunny;88;SW;4;40% Longview;Cloudy;80;SSW;4;72% Lubbock;Sunny;88;W;8;15% Lufkin;Mostly sunny;79;SW;8;76% Mcallen;Partly sunny;82;SE;17;66% Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;80;S;8;71% Mckinney;Sunny;79;S;7;71% Mesquite;Sunny;83;S;4;68% Midland;Sunny;87;SW;13;30% Midland Airpark;Sunny;87;SW;13;30% Midlothian;Sunny;81;S;8;70% Mineola;Sunny;79;S;5;72% Mineral Wells;Sunny;81;S;9;64% Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;78;S;4;75% Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;81;SSW;3;80% New Braunfels;Sunny;83;SSW;4;67% Odessa;Sunny;87;SW;11;33% Orange;Mostly cloudy;84;W;3;63% Palacios;Partly sunny;82;S;9;64% Palestine;Mostly sunny;80;SSW;4;73% Pampa;Sunny;79;NNW;7;47% Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunny;78;NNW;6;45% Paris;Mostly sunny;83;S;6;72% Pecos;Sunny;85;N;2;20% Perryton;Sunny;82;NE;7;48% Plainview;Sunny;85;W;8;7% Pleasanton;Sunny;84;S;5;57% Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;10;67% Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;82;SSE;11;65% Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;84;SSW;6;58% Randolph AFB;Sunny;78;SSW;7;76% Robstown;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;12;60% Rockport;Mostly cloudy;83;S;8;64% Rocksprings;Sunny;85;SSW;8;40% San Angelo;Sunny;84;SSW;13;47% San Antonio;Sunny;83;SSW;4;61% San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;82;SSW;7;66% San Marcos;Sunny;83;SSW;6;62% Seminole;Sunny;89;WSW;6;20% Sherman-Denison;Sunny;81;S;10;69% Snyder;Sunny;86;SW;12;31% Sonora;Sunny;85;SSW;9;45% Stephenville;Sunny;87;SW;7;47% Sulphur Springs;Sunny;83;SSW;5;65% Sweetwater;Sunny;92;SW;13;26% Temple;Sunny;79;S;8;73% Terrell;Sunny;80;S;10;73% Tyler;Mostly sunny;80;SSW;4;76% Uvalde;Sunny;82;SSE;3;65% Vernon;Sunny;89;SSW;11;34% Victoria;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;6;67% Waco;Sunny;80;S;10;68% Weslaco;Partly sunny;83;SSE;13;63% Wharton;Mostly cloudy;80;SW;5;73% Wichita Falls;Sunny;88;S;18;37% Wink;Sunny;80;Calm;0;32% Zapata;Sunny;88;S;6;52% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather