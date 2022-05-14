Skip to main content
TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Saturday, May 14, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;64;SE;9;82%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;66;SE;3;62%

Alice;Mostly cloudy;72;E;3;90%

Alpine;Clear;67;WSW;4;45%

Amarillo;Sunny;60;SSE;3;61%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;89%

Arlington;Sunny;70;SSE;2;68%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;72;S;3;83%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;71;S;12;93%

Bay;Partly sunny;66;SSE;3;97%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;71;WNW;2;89%

Beeville;Partly sunny;68;E;3;96%

Borger;Sunny;61;N;2;62%

Bowie;Sunny;61;Calm;0;91%

Breckenridge;Sunny;67;SSW;3;76%

Brenham;Sunny;71;SSW;3;92%

Bridgeport;Sunny;61;Calm;0;81%

Brownsville;Sunny;75;SE;6;79%

Brownwood;Sunny;64;E;2;90%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;71;S;7;87%

Canadian;Sunny;55;NW;1;83%

Castroville;Cloudy;73;SE;3;86%

Childress;Mostly sunny;66;S;7;67%

Cleburne;Sunny;65;SE;2;76%

College Station;Sunny;78;WSW;5;87%

Comanche;Sunny;66;ESE;3;82%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;1;93%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;72;ENE;3;90%

Corsicana;Partly sunny;72;SSW;3;75%

Cotulla;Sunny;73;E;6;80%

Dalhart;Sunny;45;W;3;57%

Dallas Love;Sunny;72;ESE;3;78%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;66;S;8;81%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny;72;Calm;0;70%

Decatur;Sunny;72;S;3;48%

Del Rio;Sunny;73;E;12;78%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;71;E;16;79%

Denton;Sunny;68;S;1;86%

Dryden;Partly cloudy;66;E;4;92%

Dumas;Mostly sunny;56;WNW;2;58%

Edinburg;Mostly sunny;71;SE;4;85%

El Paso;Mostly clear;63;N;2;12%

Ellington;Mostly sunny;70;S;7;93%

Falfurrias;Sunny;68;ENE;4;96%

Fort Hood;Sunny;71;S;7;87%

Fort Worth;Sunny;74;SSE;2;49%

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;67;Calm;0;72%

Fort Worth Nas;Sunny;69;SSE;2;73%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;67;SSW;5;65%

Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;70;SSE;6;87%

Gainesville;Sunny;64;WSW;2;97%

Galveston;Partly sunny;79;SSW;9;71%

Gatesville;Sunny;70;SSE;6;88%

Georgetown;Partly sunny;72;SSW;5;86%

Giddings;Partly sunny;69;SSW;4;99%

Gilmer;Partly sunny;73;S;1;93%

Graham;Sunny;60;NE;2;93%

Granbury;Sunny;67;E;2;72%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;71;SSE;2;73%

Greenville;Sunny;68;S;2;95%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;69;NE;12;3%

Hamilton;Sunny;67;SSE;4;83%

Harlingen;Sunny;71;SE;8;89%

Hearne;Sunny;70;SSW;4;92%

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;70;ESE;6;93%

Henderson;Cloudy;71;S;3;94%

Hereford;Mostly sunny;54;W;2;58%

Hillsboro;Sunny;64;E;4;94%

Hondo;Cloudy;73;E;3;84%

Houston;Partly sunny;72;SSW;1;87%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;72;SSW;3;87%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;9;88%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;67;Calm;0;91%

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;70;Calm;0;93%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;3;93%

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;70;Calm;0;93%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;84%

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;8;81%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;78;S;7;74%

Jacksonville;Cloudy;71;SW;2;88%

Jasper;Fog;66;N;1;99%

Junction;Sunny;73;SSE;7;75%

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;72;SE;3;88%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;69;S;7;88%

Killeen;Sunny;71;S;7;87%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;71;S;10;86%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;71;ENE;5;93%

La Grange;Sunny;69;SSW;3;94%

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;70;SSW;5;89%

Lancaster;Sunny;66;SSE;3;84%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;10;82%

Llano;Sunny;73;SSE;7;79%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;72;SSE;2;92%

Lubbock;Sunny;65;S;4;63%

Lufkin;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%

Mcallen;Sunny;71;SE;7;89%

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;70;S;6;89%

Mckinney;Sunny;69;Calm;0;89%

Mesquite;Sunny;71;SSE;2;88%

Midland;Sunny;69;S;7;72%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;69;S;7;72%

Midlothian;Sunny;71;SSW;7;67%

Mineola;Sunny;71;S;3;92%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;61;ESE;3;77%

Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;70;SSE;4;93%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;69;S;2;99%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;71;S;3;90%

Odessa;Sunny;68;SSE;7;75%

Orange;Sunny;74;SW;2;83%

Palacios;Mostly sunny;78;S;8;75%

Palestine;Cloudy;71;W;3;93%

Pampa;Sunny;59;ESE;4;73%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;51;NNE;2;76%

Paris;Sunny;70;SE;4;95%

Pecos;Partly cloudy;51;W;4;12%

Perryton;Sunny;54;S;3;94%

Plainview;Mostly sunny;56;NNW;1;72%

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;72;ESE;3;90%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;10;73%

Port Isabel;Sunny;74;SE;8;82%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;76;SSE;4;72%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;98%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;72;E;5;89%

Rockport;Partly sunny;77;SSE;7;74%

Rocksprings;Sunny;66;SSE;11;90%

San Angelo;Sunny;62;Calm;0;86%

San Antonio;Cloudy;73;SSE;4;85%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;75;SSE;3;90%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;4;94%

Seminole;Mostly sunny;62;S;3;45%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;67;Calm;0;93%

Snyder;Sunny;67;WSW;4;64%

Sonora;Sunny;72;S;7;80%

Stephenville;Sunny;64;NE;9;78%

Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;73;SSE;3;88%

Sweetwater;Sunny;69;SW;6;52%

Temple;Sunny;71;S;10;93%

Terrell;Sunny;70;SE;3;96%

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;4;87%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;71;E;5;91%

Vernon;Mostly sunny;63;SE;4;80%

Victoria;Sunny;67;SE;2;90%

Waco;Partly sunny;71;S;8;78%

Weslaco;Sunny;73;SE;6;86%

Wharton;Sunny;70;SE;3;97%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;67;Calm;0;76%

Wink;Mostly sunny;58;ENE;5;31%

Zapata;Sunny;76;SE;7;80%

