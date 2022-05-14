TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Saturday, May 14, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Sunny;64;SE;9;82% Abilene Dyess;Sunny;66;SE;3;62% Alice;Mostly cloudy;72;E;3;90% Alpine;Clear;67;WSW;4;45% Amarillo;Sunny;60;SSE;3;61% Angleton;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;89% Arlington;Sunny;70;SSE;2;68% Austin;Mostly cloudy;72;S;3;83% Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;71;S;12;93% Bay;Partly sunny;66;SSE;3;97% Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;71;WNW;2;89% Beeville;Partly sunny;68;E;3;96% Borger;Sunny;61;N;2;62% Bowie;Sunny;61;Calm;0;91% Breckenridge;Sunny;67;SSW;3;76% Brenham;Sunny;71;SSW;3;92% Bridgeport;Sunny;61;Calm;0;81% Brownsville;Sunny;75;SE;6;79% Brownwood;Sunny;64;E;2;90% Burnet;Mostly cloudy;71;S;7;87% Canadian;Sunny;55;NW;1;83% Castroville;Cloudy;73;SE;3;86% Childress;Mostly sunny;66;S;7;67% Cleburne;Sunny;65;SE;2;76% College Station;Sunny;78;WSW;5;87% Comanche;Sunny;66;ESE;3;82% Conroe;Mostly cloudy;69;SSW;1;93% Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;72;ENE;3;90% Corsicana;Partly sunny;72;SSW;3;75% Cotulla;Sunny;73;E;6;80% Dalhart;Sunny;45;W;3;57% Dallas Love;Sunny;72;ESE;3;78% Dallas Redbird;Sunny;66;S;8;81% Dallas\/Ft Worth;Sunny;72;Calm;0;70% Decatur;Sunny;72;S;3;48% Del Rio;Sunny;73;E;12;78% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;71;E;16;79% Denton;Sunny;68;S;1;86% Dryden;Partly cloudy;66;E;4;92% Dumas;Mostly sunny;56;WNW;2;58% Edinburg;Mostly sunny;71;SE;4;85% El Paso;Mostly clear;63;N;2;12% Ellington;Mostly sunny;70;S;7;93% Falfurrias;Sunny;68;ENE;4;96% Fort Hood;Sunny;71;S;7;87% Fort Worth;Sunny;74;SSE;2;49% Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;67;Calm;0;72% Fort Worth Nas;Sunny;69;SSE;2;73% Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;67;SSW;5;65% Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;70;SSE;6;87% Gainesville;Sunny;64;WSW;2;97% Galveston;Partly sunny;79;SSW;9;71% Gatesville;Sunny;70;SSE;6;88% Georgetown;Partly sunny;72;SSW;5;86% Giddings;Partly sunny;69;SSW;4;99% Gilmer;Partly sunny;73;S;1;93% Graham;Sunny;60;NE;2;93% Granbury;Sunny;67;E;2;72% Grand Prairie;Sunny;71;SSE;2;73% Greenville;Sunny;68;S;2;95% Guadalupe Pass;Clear;69;NE;12;3% Hamilton;Sunny;67;SSE;4;83% Harlingen;Sunny;71;SE;8;89% Hearne;Sunny;70;SSW;4;92% Hebbronville;Partly sunny;70;ESE;6;93% Henderson;Cloudy;71;S;3;94% Hereford;Mostly sunny;54;W;2;58% Hillsboro;Sunny;64;E;4;94% Hondo;Cloudy;73;E;3;84% Houston;Partly sunny;72;SSW;1;87% Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;72;SSW;3;87% Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;9;88% Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;67;Calm;0;91% Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;70;Calm;0;93% Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;3;93% Houston Hull;Partly sunny;70;Calm;0;93% Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;84% Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;8;81% Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;78;S;7;74% Jacksonville;Cloudy;71;SW;2;88% Jasper;Fog;66;N;1;99% Junction;Sunny;73;SSE;7;75% Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;72;SE;3;88% Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;69;S;7;88% Killeen;Sunny;71;S;7;87% Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;71;S;10;86% Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;71;ENE;5;93% La Grange;Sunny;69;SSW;3;94% Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;70;SSW;5;89% Lancaster;Sunny;66;SSE;3;84% Laredo;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;10;82% Llano;Sunny;73;SSE;7;79% Longview;Mostly cloudy;72;SSE;2;92% Lubbock;Sunny;65;S;4;63% Lufkin;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;93% Mcallen;Sunny;71;SE;7;89% Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;70;S;6;89% Mckinney;Sunny;69;Calm;0;89% Mesquite;Sunny;71;SSE;2;88% Midland;Sunny;69;S;7;72% Midland Airpark;Sunny;69;S;7;72% Midlothian;Sunny;71;SSW;7;67% Mineola;Sunny;71;S;3;92% Mineral Wells;Sunny;61;ESE;3;77% Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;70;SSE;4;93% Nacogdoches;Cloudy;69;S;2;99% New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;71;S;3;90% Odessa;Sunny;68;SSE;7;75% Orange;Sunny;74;SW;2;83% Palacios;Mostly sunny;78;S;8;75% Palestine;Cloudy;71;W;3;93% Pampa;Sunny;59;ESE;4;73% Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;51;NNE;2;76% Paris;Sunny;70;SE;4;95% Pecos;Partly cloudy;51;W;4;12% Perryton;Sunny;54;S;3;94% Plainview;Mostly sunny;56;NNW;1;72% Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;72;ESE;3;90% Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;10;73% Port Isabel;Sunny;74;SE;8;82% Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;76;SSE;4;72% Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;98% Robstown;Mostly cloudy;72;E;5;89% Rockport;Partly sunny;77;SSE;7;74% Rocksprings;Sunny;66;SSE;11;90% San Angelo;Sunny;62;Calm;0;86% San Antonio;Cloudy;73;SSE;4;85% San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;75;SSE;3;90% San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;4;94% Seminole;Mostly sunny;62;S;3;45% Sherman-Denison;Sunny;67;Calm;0;93% Snyder;Sunny;67;WSW;4;64% Sonora;Sunny;72;S;7;80% Stephenville;Sunny;64;NE;9;78% Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;73;SSE;3;88% Sweetwater;Sunny;69;SW;6;52% Temple;Sunny;71;S;10;93% Terrell;Sunny;70;SE;3;96% Tyler;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;4;87% Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;71;E;5;91% Vernon;Mostly sunny;63;SE;4;80% Victoria;Sunny;67;SE;2;90% Waco;Partly sunny;71;S;8;78% Weslaco;Sunny;73;SE;6;86% Wharton;Sunny;70;SE;3;97% Wichita Falls;Sunny;67;Calm;0;76% Wink;Mostly sunny;58;ENE;5;31% Zapata;Sunny;76;SE;7;80% _____