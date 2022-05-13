Skip to main content
TX Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM CDT Friday, May 13, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;12;31%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;81;E;18;47%

Alice;Sunny;85;SE;16;56%

Alpine;Mostly sunny;84;SSE;7;22%

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;83;NNW;2;14%

Angleton;Sunny;83;S;14;58%

Arlington;Partly sunny;86;SE;6;50%

Austin;Sunny;87;N;6;41%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;88;SSE;19;45%

Bay;Sunny;80;S;9;67%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;84;S;5;54%

Beeville;Mostly sunny;80;SE;12;57%

Borger;Partly sunny;83;NW;3;15%

Bowie;Cloudy;85;ESE;5;52%

Breckenridge;Thunderstorms;83;SSE;15;47%

Brenham;Partly sunny;84;SSE;4;58%

Bridgeport;Cloudy;84;SE;7;46%

Brownsville;Partly sunny;84;SE;11;56%

Brownwood;Cloudy;92;SSE;9;23%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;8;41%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;82;NNW;1;32%

Castroville;Sunny;91;SSE;5;31%

Childress;Mostly sunny;93;N;6;16%

Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;8;42%

College Station;Sunny;84;SE;9;59%

Comanche;Cloudy;91;S;14;19%

Conroe;Partly sunny;83;SSE;2;64%

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;83;SE;21;62%

Corsicana;Sunny;82;SSE;6;57%

Cotulla;Partly sunny;96;SSE;10;27%

Dalhart;Mostly sunny;79;E;5;14%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;89;S;13;43%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;14;42%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;89;S;13;38%

Decatur;Cloudy;85;ESE;6;46%

Del Rio;Sunny;86;E;13;54%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;84;E;17;56%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;87;SE;5;47%

Dryden;Mostly sunny;85;ESE;10;49%

Dumas;Partly sunny;78;WSW;2;13%

Edinburg;Partly sunny;80;SE;10;58%

El Paso;Sunny;90;WNW;4;2%

Ellington;Mostly sunny;84;SSE;15;61%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;11;59%

Fort Hood;Sunny;83;SSE;10;50%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;6;39%

Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;90;SSE;17;38%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;6;42%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;91;SSE;13;33%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;86;S;7;35%

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;83;SE;6;52%

Galveston;Sunny;83;S;13;67%

Gatesville;Mostly sunny;83;SSE;9;49%

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;83;SSE;5;55%

Giddings;Sunny;84;SSE;5;55%

Gilmer;Sunny;84;SE;2;57%

Graham;Thunderstorms;89;E;7;39%

Granbury;Mostly cloudy;85;SE;9;48%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;6;50%

Greenville;Sunny;82;SSE;5;62%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;85;N;7;2%

Hamilton;Cloudy;88;SE;11;40%

Harlingen;Sunny;84;SE;17;54%

Hearne;Sunny;83;SSE;7;57%

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;85;ESE;12;58%

Henderson;Sunny;84;SE;3;58%

Hereford;Sunny;84;WNW;2;7%

Hillsboro;Sunny;81;SSE;8;59%

Hondo;Sunny;91;SSE;12;37%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;86;S;4;45%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;86;S;13;52%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;84;S;9;57%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;85;S;5;55%

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;85;S;9;58%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;87;SSW;5;50%

Houston Hull;Sunny;86;S;14;54%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;86;S;7;58%

Huntsville;Sunny;88;S;7;51%

Ingleside;Mostly sunny;81;S;12;70%

Jacksonville;Sunny;83;SSE;2;66%

Jasper;Mostly sunny;82;SSW;4;67%

Junction;Sunny;95;S;9;24%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;91;SE;13;31%

Kerrville;Sunny;86;S;7;39%

Killeen;Sunny;83;SSE;10;50%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;87;SSE;18;44%

Kingsville Nas;Sunny;84;SE;18;58%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;7;55%

Lago Vista;Sunny;83;SSE;5;49%

Lancaster;Sunny;82;SE;6;65%

Laredo;Showers;100;SE;17;26%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;90;SSE;8;27%

Longview;Sunny;83;SSE;4;56%

Lubbock;Sunny;89;NW;4;5%

Lufkin;Sunny;87;S;6;54%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;87;ESE;22;49%

Mcgregor;Sunny;88;SSE;14;45%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;85;SE;9;56%

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;83;SE;5;60%

Midland;Partly sunny;95;NE;3;9%

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;95;NE;3;9%

Midlothian;Sunny;85;SSE;8;50%

Mineola;Sunny;80;SSE;4;67%

Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;91;ESE;15;35%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;82;SE;4;68%

Nacogdoches;Sunny;83;SSE;3;70%

New Braunfels;Sunny;84;SE;5;47%

Odessa;Mostly sunny;94;WSW;4;11%

Orange;Sunny;84;S;5;54%

Palacios;Mostly sunny;84;S;15;60%

Palestine;Sunny;81;SSE;4;68%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;81;NNW;3;28%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly sunny;82;NNW;3;18%

Paris;Sunny;81;SSE;6;59%

Pecos;Sunny;94;NNW;4;2%

Perryton;Sunny;82;SE;1;19%

Plainview;Sunny;84;WNW;6;8%

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;89;SSE;9;45%

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;81;SE;12;72%

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;85;SE;12;58%

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;9;53%

Randolph AFB;Sunny;83;SE;5;51%

Robstown;Sunny;82;SE;17;61%

Rockport;Mostly sunny;84;SSE;11;59%

Rocksprings;Sunny;79;S;11;57%

San Angelo;Thunderstorms;88;NNW;10;23%

San Antonio;Mostly sunny;90;SE;4;39%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;96;SSE;14;30%

San Marcos;Mostly sunny;83;SE;5;55%

Seminole;Partly sunny;89;NNE;5;5%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;84;SE;10;54%

Snyder;Sunny;96;N;4;3%

Sonora;Mostly sunny;82;SSW;11;46%

Stephenville;Cloudy;90;SSE;12;28%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;83;S;3;55%

Sweetwater;Sunny;95;N;8;13%

Temple;Sunny;86;SSE;16;50%

Terrell;Sunny;86;SSE;10;56%

Tyler;Sunny;83;SSE;4;64%

Uvalde;Sunny;85;E;4;56%

Vernon;Sunny;91;N;5;33%

Victoria;Sunny;78;SSE;9;69%

Waco;Sunny;88;S;16;44%

Weslaco;Mostly sunny;84;SSE;17;53%

Wharton;Sunny;84;S;8;55%

Wichita Falls;Cloudy;89;ESE;14;46%

Wink;Sunny;97;Calm;0;1%

Zapata;Cloudy;94;SE;8;31%

