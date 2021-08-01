Skip to main content
TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Sunday, August 1, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;9;58%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;8;52%

Alice;Partly cloudy;80;S;9;87%

Alpine;Clear;71;S;5;58%

Amarillo;Cloudy;71;NW;6;81%

Angleton;Partly cloudy;80;SW;5;87%

Arlington;Partly cloudy;88;SSE;7;58%

Austin;Partly cloudy;84;S;6;69%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;81;S;12;78%

Bay;Partly cloudy;79;SW;3;93%

Beaumont;Mostly clear;81;SSW;2;82%

Beeville;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;6;98%

Borger;Cloudy;72;NNE;12;83%

Bowie;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;75%

Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;5;61%

Brenham;Partly cloudy;83;SSW;5;82%

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;83;S;5;64%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;5;82%

Brownwood;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;5;65%

Burnet;Partly cloudy;81;S;3;71%

Canadian;Thunderstorms;65;N;7;90%

Castroville;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;4;79%

Childress;Partly cloudy;80;S;8;59%

Cleburne;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;2;74%

College Station;Partly cloudy;83;S;8;76%

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;5;75%

Conroe;Partly cloudy;83;SW;5;76%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;81;S;7;87%

Corsicana;Partly cloudy;82;S;6;81%

Cotulla;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;9;65%

Dalhart;Thunderstorms;68;NNE;16;89%

Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;88;SSE;9;60%

Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;85;S;7;64%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;87;S;10;58%

Decatur;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;8;62%

Del Rio;Partly cloudy;92;ESE;9;46%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;88;ESE;14;53%

Denton;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;2;76%

Dryden;Partly cloudy;85;SE;5;46%

Dumas;Cloudy;67;NNE;11;85%

Edinburg;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;5;87%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;84;E;2;39%

Ellington;Partly cloudy;82;SSW;5;78%

Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;6;91%

Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;4;71%

Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;87;SSE;3;58%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;87;S;10;58%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;86;SSE;3;62%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;74%

Fredericksburg;Partly cloudy;80;S;6;71%

Gainesville;Partly cloudy;81;S;5;75%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;85;SW;7;74%

Gatesville;Partly cloudy;80;SE;3;78%

Georgetown;Partly cloudy;84;S;3;75%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;80;S;4;82%

Gilmer;Mostly clear;79;S;1;91%

Graham;Partly cloudy;87;SE;4;56%

Granbury;Mostly clear;85;SSE;2;67%

Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;87;SSE;2;59%

Greenville;Clear;78;SSE;2;87%

Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;79;NE;3;38%

Hamilton;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;3;74%

Harlingen;Partly cloudy;78;SE;7;92%

Hearne;Partly cloudy;81;S;4;82%

Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;8;83%

Henderson;Clear;78;ESE;2;91%

Hereford;Cloudy;71;NW;7;78%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;4;80%

Hondo;Partly cloudy;83;SE;9;71%

Houston;Partly cloudy;84;SSW;2;73%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;84;SW;8;74%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;82;N;7;78%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;94%

Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;79;SSW;3;90%

Houston Hooks;Partly cloudy;83;SSW;3;76%

Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;83;SW;7;79%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;85;SSW;5;69%

Huntsville;Partly cloudy;84;SSW;7;71%

Ingleside;Partly cloudy;84;SSW;8;79%

Jacksonville;Clear;78;SSE;1;92%

Jasper;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;94%

Junction;Partly cloudy;85;N;5;54%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;82;SE;9;80%

Kerrville;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;7;79%

Killeen;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;4;71%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;6;76%

Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;80;S;7;84%

La Grange;Partly cloudy;82;S;3;80%

Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;79;S;3;77%

Lancaster;Partly cloudy;80;SE;2;78%

Laredo;Partly cloudy;88;SE;15;58%

Llano;Partly cloudy;82;SE;3;67%

Longview;Partly cloudy;81;SW;1;83%

Lubbock;Cloudy;83;NNW;3;51%

Lufkin;Clear;83;SSW;5;79%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;81;SE;10;81%

Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;82;S;5;76%

Mckinney;Partly cloudy;83;S;6;73%

Mesquite;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;88%

Midland;Mostly cloudy;83;ESE;5;50%

Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;83;ESE;5;50%

Midlothian;Partly cloudy;80;Calm;0;78%

Mineola;Clear;80;E;1;87%

Mineral Wells;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;8;67%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;78;Calm;0;92%

Nacogdoches;Clear;77;Calm;0;94%

New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;82;SSW;10;73%

Odessa;Cloudy;84;ESE;8;39%

Orange;Mostly clear;83;SW;2;81%

Palacios;Partly cloudy;86;S;13;74%

Palestine;Mostly clear;81;SSE;3;88%

Pampa;Showers;70;NNE;20;96%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Showers;65;NE;11;95%

Paris;Mostly clear;81;SSW;5;78%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;83;N;3;35%

Perryton;Showers;75;NW;9;72%

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;77;S;5;65%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;5;83%

Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;85;S;9;78%

Port Isabel;Mostly clear;83;SSE;7;82%

Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;85;S;5;74%

Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;80;S;8;77%

Robstown;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;6;87%

Rockport;Partly cloudy;85;S;9;79%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;10;66%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;10;45%

San Antonio;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;4;76%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;6;76%

San Marcos;Partly cloudy;82;S;7;84%

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;2;52%

Sherman-Denison;Partly cloudy;83;S;10;67%

Snyder;Partly cloudy;81;ESE;6;57%

Sonora;Partly cloudy;86;S;5;54%

Stephenville;Partly cloudy;80;S;5;71%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;80;WSW;1;84%

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;7;50%

Temple;Partly cloudy;84;S;9;71%

Terrell;Mostly clear;82;Calm;0;79%

Tyler;Mostly clear;76;ENE;1;89%

Uvalde;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;8;72%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;83;S;7;59%

Victoria;Partly cloudy;79;S;3;89%

Waco;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;7;67%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;80;S;7;89%

Wharton;Partly cloudy;80;S;3;87%

Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;7;62%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;84;WSW;3;39%

Zapata;Partly cloudy;86;SE;9;69%

