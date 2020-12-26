TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Saturday, December 26, 2020 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Clear;42;SSW;8;34% Abilene Dyess;Mostly clear;38;Calm;0;34% Alice;Clear;43;WSW;7;60% Alpine;Partly cloudy;48;WSW;6;10% Amarillo;Mostly clear;40;SW;7;23% Angleton;Clear;41;Calm;0;85% Arlington;Mostly clear;45;S;7;49% Austin;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;38% Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;35;Calm;0;69% Bay;Mostly clear;40;Calm;0;93% Beaumont;Clear;43;NNE;2;77% Beeville;Clear;46;SW;6;63% Borger;Clear;49;SW;14;17% Bowie;Clear;39;Calm;0;61% Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;43;SSE;5;38% Brenham;Mostly clear;45;Calm;0;65% Bridgeport;Clear;40;Calm;0;57% Brownsville;Mostly clear;48;SSE;3;65% Brownwood;Partly cloudy;28;Calm;0;63% Burnet;Cloudy;40;S;3;48% Canadian;Clear;41;WSW;6;39% Castroville;Mostly clear;41;Calm;0;43% Childress;Partly cloudy;41;WSW;12;37% Cleburne;Mostly clear;43;S;8;52% College Station;Mostly clear;46;SSE;5;53% Comanche;Clear;47;SSW;8;29% Conroe;Mostly cloudy;35;Calm;0;88% Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;42;SSW;6;59% Corsicana;Clear;44;S;10;57% Cotulla;Cloudy;47;ESE;5;35% Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;24;WSW;8;54% Dallas Love;Mostly clear;48;SSE;5;43% Dallas Redbird;Mostly clear;48;S;9;43% Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly clear;43;S;6;55% Decatur;Clear;49;S;13;37% Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;52;E;8;22% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;44;SSE;7;28% Denton;Mostly clear;34;Calm;0;72% Dryden;Cloudy;49;N;3;19% Dumas;Mostly clear;32;SW;9;40% Edinburg;Partly cloudy;52;SW;1;59% El Paso;Mostly clear;41;SW;2;17% Ellington;Mostly clear;45;S;3;81% Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;40;Calm;0;57% Fort Hood;Mostly clear;45;Calm;0;36% Fort Worth;Mostly clear;47;Calm;0;43% Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;47;SSW;8;45% Fort Worth Nas;Clear;46;S;6;49% Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;45;S;8;50% Fredericksburg;Mostly clear;33;Calm;0;70% Gainesville;Clear;41;SW;5;54% Galveston;Mostly clear;53;SSE;7;60% Gatesville;Clear;45;Calm;0;33% Georgetown;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;50% Giddings;Mostly clear;49;S;3;52% Gilmer;Clear;38;S;5;69% Graham;Partly cloudy;36;Calm;0;57% Granbury;Mostly clear;43;SSE;1;54% Grand Prairie;Mostly clear;45;S;7;49% Greenville;Clear;37;Calm;0;80% Guadalupe Pass;Mostly clear;37;WSW;18;9% Hamilton;Mostly clear;41;S;9;43% Harlingen;Mostly clear;46;S;7;60% Hearne;Clear;45;Calm;0;58% Hebbronville;Mostly clear;42;SSW;3;32% Henderson;Clear;32;Calm;0;93% Hereford;Partly cloudy;27;W;7;47% Hillsboro;Mostly clear;42;SSE;7;60% Hondo;Mostly clear;37;N;6;42% Houston;Mostly clear;52;S;16;66% Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;46;S;5;76% Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly clear;52;S;16;66% Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;40;Calm;0;95% Houston Clover;Clear;44;Calm;0;78% Houston Hooks;Mostly clear;42;Calm;0;76% Houston Hull;Clear;45;Calm;0;79% Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;79% Huntsville;Clear;46;S;5;57% Ingleside;Mostly clear;49;WSW;8;82% Jacksonville;Clear;33;S;2;87% Jasper;Clear;34;Calm;0;98% Junction;Mostly clear;33;WNW;3;43% Kellyusa Airport;Mostly clear;39;Calm;0;51% Kerrville;Clear;33;Calm;0;60% Killeen;Mostly clear;45;Calm;0;36% Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly clear;45;Calm;0;36% Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;43;SSW;5;65% La Grange;Clear;51;S;7;62% Lago Vista;Cloudy;51;SW;5;26% Lancaster;Clear;42;SSW;3;58% Laredo;Cloudy;46;SSE;5;42% Llano;Cloudy;37;NNW;3;55% Longview;Clear;36;SSW;2;81% Lubbock;Mostly clear;36;WSW;6;20% Lufkin;Clear;37;ESE;3;78% Mcallen;Mostly clear;46;SE;3;49% Mcgregor;Clear;46;S;9;47% Mckinney;Clear;39;S;7;61% Mesquite;Mostly clear;37;S;5;67% Midland;Mostly clear;43;S;7;20% Midland Airpark;Mostly clear;43;S;7;20% Midlothian;Clear;43;S;6;60% Mineola;Clear;35;ESE;2;89% Mineral Wells;Mostly clear;41;SE;13;59% Mount Pleasant;Clear;36;SE;3;77% Nacogdoches;Clear;31;Calm;0;88% New Braunfels;Clear;45;Calm;0;45% Odessa;Mostly clear;46;S;12;16% Orange;Clear;37;Calm;0;93% Palacios;Clear;45;E;6;89% Palestine;Clear;43;SE;3;64% Pampa;Mostly clear;44;SW;16;21% Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly clear;34;WSW;7;44% Paris;Clear;36;SSE;7;67% Pecos;Clear;36;SW;6;15% Perryton;Partly cloudy;38;SW;13;45% Plainview;Partly cloudy;30;SW;6;25% Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;46;Calm;0;38% Port Aransas;Mostly clear;57;SSW;4;69% Port Isabel;Clear;48;SSW;3;56% Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;48;SE;5;79% Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;52;SSW;6;23% Robstown;Partly cloudy;46;SW;3;63% Rockport;Mostly clear;48;SSW;5;89% Rocksprings;Cloudy;45;S;6;26% San Angelo;Partly cloudy;41;SSW;3;34% San Antonio;Mostly clear;45;WSW;1;46% San Antonio Stinson;Clear;39;Calm;0;54% San Marcos;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;50% Seminole;Partly cloudy;35;SW;6;22% Sherman-Denison;Clear;43;S;7;55% Snyder;Mostly cloudy;41;S;7;32% Sonora;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;43% Stephenville;Partly cloudy;42;S;3;42% Sulphur Springs;Clear;44;S;8;60% Sweetwater;Mostly clear;45;SSW;10;26% Temple;Mostly clear;42;SSE;7;46% Terrell;Clear;38;S;5;67% Tyler;Clear;42;S;3;68% Uvalde;Partly cloudy;41;Calm;0;39% Vernon;Partly cloudy;39;SW;9;54% Victoria;Clear;42;SSE;2;83% Waco;Clear;45;S;8;49% Weslaco;Partly cloudy;49;Calm;0;56% Wharton;Clear;40;Calm;0;87% Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;36;SSE;6;64% Wink;Mostly cloudy;36;SSE;7;21% Zapata;Mostly clear;40;N;1;33% _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather