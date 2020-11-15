TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Sunday, November 15, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;58;N;24;34%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;59;NNE;20;33%

Alice;Clear;70;Calm;0;96%

Alpine;Clear;52;Calm;0;34%

Amarillo;Partly cloudy;40;NNW;3;40%

Angleton;Mostly clear;75;SSW;6;90%

Arlington;Partly cloudy;73;NW;13;34%

Austin;Clear;71;Calm;0;80%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;69;SSW;5;89%

Bay;Mostly cloudy;74;S;3;96%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;74;SSW;4;87%

Beeville;Clear;72;Calm;0;100%

Borger;Mostly cloudy;45;N;8;22%

Bowie;Clear;56;N;16;31%

Breckenridge;Clear;61;N;15;33%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;76;SSW;10;87%

Bridgeport;Clear;60;N;18;29%

Brownsville;Mostly clear;75;SE;8;96%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;57;NW;7;93%

Burnet;Clear;63;NW;3;83%

Canadian;Partly cloudy;37;W;3;51%

Castroville;Clear;66;Calm;0;73%

Childress;Partly cloudy;49;N;12;33%

Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;72;NW;20;49%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;73;S;7;88%

Comanche;Clear;66;NW;14;55%

Conroe;Partly cloudy;76;S;8;81%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;76;S;12;90%

Corsicana;Mostly clear;73;S;13;78%

Cotulla;Clear;71;ESE;5;72%

Dalhart;Cloudy;29;SSE;6;46%

Dallas Love;Mostly clear;72;NNW;21;42%

Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;74;WSW;13;68%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;73;NNW;25;47%

Decatur;Clear;59;NNW;13;34%

Del Rio;Clear;69;N;7;78%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;67;NNE;7;80%

Denton;Partly cloudy;65;NNW;16;36%

Dryden;Clear;59;NW;5;25%

Dumas;Cloudy;33;NW;5;41%

Edinburg;Mostly clear;77;SSE;3;86%

El Paso;Mostly clear;56;N;3;22%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;73;S;12;94%

Falfurrias;Mostly clear;68;SE;5;96%

Fort Hood;Clear;70;Calm;0;73%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;71;NW;20;45%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly clear;70;NNW;24;34%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;73;NW;16;58%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;72;NNW;22;45%

Fredericksburg;Clear;57;Calm;0;99%

Gainesville;Clear;58;N;22;29%

Galveston;Clear;76;S;12;87%

Gatesville;Clear;68;SW;9;77%

Georgetown;Clear;69;SSW;6;80%

Giddings;Cloudy;75;S;7;88%

Gilmer;Mostly clear;72;S;12;84%

Graham;Clear;58;N;20;31%

Granbury;Partly cloudy;70;NNW;17;32%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;73;NW;13;34%

Greenville;Mostly clear;77;WNW;14;60%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;55;SW;6;26%

Hamilton;Clear;67;W;10;81%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;76;S;12;97%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;72;S;5;89%

Hebbronville;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;88%

Henderson;Partly cloudy;73;S;8;86%

Hereford;Clear;35;Calm;0;65%

Hillsboro;Clear;68;Calm;0;88%

Hondo;Clear;61;N;6;77%

Houston;Cloudy;75;SW;8;88%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;76;SSW;12;87%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;75;SW;8;88%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;92%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;90%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;8;81%

Houston Hull;Cloudy;75;SW;5;90%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;76;S;3;84%

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;9;76%

Ingleside;Cloudy;75;SSW;13;97%

Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;74;SSW;6;85%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;73;S;5;97%

Junction;Clear;59;W;3;96%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;68;Calm;0;87%

Kerrville;Clear;59;N;3;90%

Killeen;Clear;70;Calm;0;73%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;70;Calm;0;73%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;74;SSE;10;90%

La Grange;Cloudy;74;S;6;100%

Lago Vista;Clear;72;SSW;6;78%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;72;NW;9;71%

Laredo;Clear;75;ENE;6;67%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;93%

Longview;Clear;73;SW;8;85%

Lubbock;Clear;50;NNE;9;39%

Lufkin;Partly cloudy;73;SSW;5;87%

Mcallen;Clear;76;SSE;10;84%

Mcgregor;Clear;68;SSW;6;81%

Mckinney;Mostly clear;73;NNW;21;45%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;72;W;20;69%

Midland;Clear;63;NNW;18;10%

Midland Airpark;Clear;63;NNW;18;10%

Midlothian;Partly cloudy;69;W;3;81%

Mineola;Partly cloudy;74;SSW;8;84%

Mineral Wells;Partly cloudy;67;NNW;20;31%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;72;SSW;7;81%

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;73;S;10;88%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;87%

Odessa;Clear;57;N;14;18%

Orange;Partly cloudy;74;SSW;7;87%

Palacios;Clear;76;S;9;97%

Palestine;Clear;73;S;7;88%

Pampa;Partly cloudy;37;NNW;8;36%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;39;N;7;30%

Paris;Mostly clear;66;NW;28;42%

Pecos;Clear;50;Calm;0;33%

Perryton;Partly cloudy;32;WNW;9;51%

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;44;NNE;10;36%

Pleasanton;Clear;69;E;6;93%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;75;S;8;99%

Port Isabel;Mostly clear;76;SSE;8;91%

Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;75;S;6;88%

Randolph AFB;Clear;68;Calm;0;93%

Robstown;Mostly clear;74;SSE;6;92%

Rockport;Cloudy;77;S;8;93%

Rocksprings;Mostly clear;59;NW;5;99%

San Angelo;Clear;59;NW;8;49%

San Antonio;Mostly clear;69;E;1;91%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;67;Calm;0;93%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;93%

Seminole;Clear;52;NW;9;18%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;60;NNW;21;32%

Snyder;Clear;61;NNE;16;19%

Sonora;Clear;52;Calm;0;100%

Stephenville;Clear;68;NNW;15;32%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;73;WSW;14;70%

Sweetwater;Clear;59;N;22;30%

Temple;Clear;66;S;7;83%

Terrell;Mostly clear;71;SSW;9;75%

Tyler;Clear;73;SW;6;86%

Uvalde;Clear;66;N;5;81%

Vernon;Clear;55;N;14;27%

Victoria;Partly cloudy;74;S;5;89%

Waco;Clear;66;WSW;8;83%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;74;S;6;85%

Wharton;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;5;90%

Wichita Falls;Clear;57;N;15;26%

Wink;Clear;52;N;10;28%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;5;83%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather