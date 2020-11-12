TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Thursday, November 12, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;60;SSE;13;66%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;54;SE;6;67%
Alice;Fog;66;Calm;0;100%
Alpine;Clear;46;WSW;6;39%
Amarillo;Partly cloudy;42;SSE;5;48%
Angleton;Clear;64;ENE;5;86%
Arlington;Clear;61;ESE;6;38%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;56%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;83%
Bay;Showers;61;Calm;0;98%
Beaumont;Clear;64;NNE;3;69%
Beeville;Fog;66;Calm;0;100%
Borger;Mostly clear;46;S;6;43%
Bowie;Partly cloudy;51;Calm;0;67%
Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;60;SE;7;56%
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;80%
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;71%
Brownsville;Clear;68;Calm;0;93%
Brownwood;Partly cloudy;52;Calm;3;76%
Burnet;Mostly clear;66;E;6;44%
Canadian;Mostly clear;39;Calm;0;78%
Castroville;Clear;63;Calm;0;73%
Childress;Partly cloudy;44;N;5;67%
Cleburne;Clear;59;SE;7;47%
College Station;Mostly clear;64;NE;7;48%
Comanche;Clear;57;SSE;6;64%
Conroe;Clear;63;Calm;0;62%
Corpus Christi;Showers;66;ESE;5;100%
Corsicana;Clear;58;E;7;55%
Cotulla;Mostly clear;68;ESE;3;81%
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;31;WNW;7;72%
Dallas Love;Clear;61;ESE;10;42%
Dallas Redbird;Clear;58;ESE;5;45%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Clear;57;ESE;6;52%
Decatur;Partly cloudy;58;ESE;7;49%
Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;67;E;5;70%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;74%
Denton;Clear;45;Calm;0;82%
Dryden;Clear;55;N;3;77%
Dumas;Mostly cloudy;31;S;9;63%
Edinburg;Mostly clear;71;SSE;1;91%
El Paso;Clear;50;SE;1;43%
Ellington;Clear;66;ENE;6;59%
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;100%
Fort Hood;Clear;60;SE;3;60%
Fort Worth;Clear;57;E;3;54%
Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;60;ESE;6;45%
Fort Worth Nas;Clear;53;Calm;0;68%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;52;Calm;0;65%
Fredericksburg;Clear;53;Calm;0;86%
Gainesville;Clear;53;SE;5;52%
Galveston;Clear;72;NE;10;59%
Gatesville;Clear;55;Calm;0;66%
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;66%
Giddings;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;69%
Gilmer;Clear;49;Calm;0;79%
Graham;Clear;60;SE;5;49%
Granbury;Clear;53;Calm;0;72%
Grand Prairie;Clear;61;ESE;6;38%
Greenville;Clear;48;Calm;0;81%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;49;WSW;13;35%
Hamilton;Clear;57;SSE;7;59%
Harlingen;Clear;65;SSE;3;100%
Hearne;Clear;65;E;5;42%
Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;5;95%
Henderson;Clear;49;Calm;0;82%
Hereford;Clear;40;WSW;10;44%
Hillsboro;Clear;63;E;12;43%
Hondo;Mostly clear;61;Calm;0;66%
Houston;Partly cloudy;68;E;13;52%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;67;E;7;62%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;68;E;13;52%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;66;E;5;64%
Houston Clover;Clear;67;NE;5;60%
Houston Hooks;Clear;65;NE;3;60%
Houston Hull;Clear;64;Calm;0;86%
Houston Intercontinental;Clear;61;ENE;8;75%
Huntsville;Clear;59;Calm;0;59%
Ingleside;Clear;70;Calm;0;95%
Jacksonville;Clear;50;E;2;84%
Jasper;Clear;57;Calm;0;85%
Junction;Clear;56;WNW;6;80%
Kellyusa Airport;Clear;67;Calm;0;68%
Kerrville;Mostly clear;56;Calm;0;85%
Killeen;Clear;60;SE;3;60%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;60;SE;3;60%
Kingsville Nas;Fog;66;SE;2;98%
La Grange;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;85%
Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;65;E;8;49%
Lancaster;Clear;48;Calm;0;72%
Laredo;Partly cloudy;71;SSE;6;80%
Llano;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;81%
Longview;Clear;51;NE;1;78%
Lubbock;Clear;47;SW;4;43%
Lufkin;Clear;58;NNE;3;61%
Mcallen;Clear;70;ESE;5;87%
Mcgregor;Clear;60;Calm;0;47%
Mckinney;Clear;49;Calm;0;68%
Mesquite;Clear;54;Calm;0;56%
Midland;Clear;57;SSW;7;67%
Midland Airpark;Clear;57;SSW;7;67%
Midlothian;Clear;55;Calm;0;59%
Mineola;Clear;50;ENE;3;80%
Mineral Wells;Partly cloudy;58;SE;9;53%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;54;E;5;65%
Nacogdoches;Clear;58;ENE;3;64%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;67%
Odessa;Clear;56;S;6;69%
Orange;Clear;64;NE;6;65%
Palacios;Showers;63;NNE;5;100%
Palestine;Clear;61;E;8;53%
Pampa;Clear;42;S;13;71%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly clear;34;Calm;0;86%
Paris;Clear;50;ESE;3;74%
Pecos;Clear;49;NW;5;34%
Perryton;Mostly clear;38;S;12;81%
Plainview;Clear;42;WSW;5;43%
Pleasanton;Clear;65;Calm;0;86%
Port Aransas;Clear;71;E;3;97%
Port Isabel;Clear;72;SE;3;90%
Port Lavaca;Fog;70;SSW;3;89%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;67%
Robstown;Showers;66;Calm;0;98%
Rockport;Clear;73;SE;8;90%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;60;SE;3;77%
San Angelo;Clear;54;W;3;82%
San Antonio;Partly cloudy;65;ENE;1;73%
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly clear;64;Calm;0;74%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;65;N;6;70%
Seminole;Clear;46;WSW;8;48%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;58;SE;13;46%
Snyder;Clear;58;S;8;55%
Sonora;Clear;50;Calm;0;87%
Stephenville;Partly cloudy;57;NW;3;54%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;52;ESE;3;67%
Sweetwater;Clear;57;SSE;10;66%
Temple;Clear;63;ESE;9;44%
Terrell;Clear;54;ENE;3;58%
Tyler;Clear;55;E;2;68%
Uvalde;Partly cloudy;62;E;3;79%
Vernon;Clear;51;ESE;6;69%
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;68;S;2;96%
Waco;Clear;50;Calm;0;76%
Weslaco;Partly cloudy;69;SSE;3;92%
Wharton;Partly cloudy;62;Calm;0;96%
Wichita Falls;Clear;52;E;5;61%
Wink;Clear;49;Calm;0;47%
Zapata;Clear;70;SE;5;85%
_____
