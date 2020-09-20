TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM CDT Sunday, September 20, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;57;SSE;3;93%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;61;ESE;7;75%

Alice;Clear;68;N;8;78%

Alpine;Clear;57;W;3;79%

Amarillo;Clear;58;S;6;78%

Angleton;Partly cloudy;74;NNE;5;60%

Arlington;Partly cloudy;66;ENE;7;65%

Austin;Clear;69;NE;6;60%

Austin Bergstrom;Clear;66;N;9;74%

Bay;Mostly cloudy;73;N;7;61%

Beaumont;Partly cloudy;73;NNE;7;61%

Beeville;Clear;69;N;8;79%

Borger;Clear;65;S;15;60%

Bowie;Clear;56;Calm;0;94%

Breckenridge;Clear;59;Calm;0;97%

Brenham;Clear;66;NNE;3;77%

Bridgeport;Clear;53;Calm;0;100%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;72;WNW;6;83%

Brownwood;Clear;59;NNW;2;91%

Burnet;Clear;62;NNE;5;74%

Canadian;Clear;60;Calm;0;70%

Castroville;Clear;67;N;5;64%

Childress;Clear;57;SE;6;83%

Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;63;ENE;6;82%

College Station;Clear;67;NE;12;70%

Comanche;Clear;62;Calm;0;83%

Conroe;Clear;66;N;3;77%

Corpus Christi;Clear;72;N;13;68%

Corsicana;Clear;65;NE;7;72%

Cotulla;Clear;70;NE;8;65%

Dalhart;Mostly clear;58;S;12;71%

Dallas Love;Clear;67;E;3;65%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly clear;66;E;7;67%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Clear;64;E;7;72%

Decatur;Clear;60;NNE;3;86%

Del Rio;Clear;70;E;5;70%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;66;ENE;7;80%

Denton;Clear;56;Calm;0;93%

Dryden;Clear;61;NNE;3;68%

Dumas;Clear;55;Calm;0;81%

Edinburg;Mostly clear;71;NNW;3;83%

El Paso;Mostly clear;71;ESE;4;42%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;73;N;13;60%

Falfurrias;Clear;66;N;7;86%

Fort Hood;Clear;64;NNE;5;74%

Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;65;ENE;6;72%

Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;66;NE;6;72%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;72%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;56;Calm;0;92%

Fredericksburg;Clear;62;ENE;3;72%

Gainesville;Clear;59;E;6;92%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;77;NNE;24;59%

Gatesville;Clear;63;Calm;0;77%

Georgetown;Clear;62;N;6;80%

Giddings;Clear;69;NNE;5;73%

Gilmer;Clear;61;NNE;6;73%

Graham;Clear;55;Calm;0;100%

Granbury;Clear;60;Calm;0;87%

Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;66;ENE;7;65%

Greenville;Clear;63;Calm;0;77%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;60;NE;23;66%

Hamilton;Clear;61;ENE;5;78%

Harlingen;Clear;69;NW;7;92%

Hearne;Clear;66;NE;7;74%

Hebbronville;Clear;67;NNE;7;72%

Henderson;Clear;60;NNE;6;83%

Hereford;Clear;60;SSW;9;75%

Hillsboro;Clear;63;ENE;9;79%

Hondo;Clear;61;NNE;7;77%

Houston;Partly cloudy;72;NNE;9;60%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;75;NNE;13;53%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;72;NNE;9;60%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;71;NE;8;63%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;75;NNE;13;51%

Houston Hooks;Clear;69;NNE;7;65%

Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;74;NE;13;57%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;71;NNE;10;62%

Huntsville;Clear;63;Calm;0;77%

Ingleside;Clear;71;N;8;78%

Jacksonville;Clear;61;NE;3;87%

Jasper;Clear;67;N;6;78%

Junction;Clear;59;Calm;0;93%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;69;NNE;6;64%

Kerrville;Clear;61;NNE;5;80%

Killeen;Clear;64;NNE;5;74%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;64;NNE;5;74%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;69;N;8;80%

La Grange;Clear;66;N;3;78%

Lago Vista;Clear;63;NE;7;75%

Lancaster;Clear;61;NE;3;81%

Laredo;Clear;72;ESE;1;75%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;61;NE;3;77%

Longview;Clear;62;NNE;3;79%

Lubbock;Clear;59;SE;5;77%

Lufkin;Clear;64;NNE;7;74%

Mcallen;Mostly clear;71;NW;6;75%

Mcgregor;Clear;62;N;6;83%

Mckinney;Clear;61;Calm;0;83%

Mesquite;Clear;59;Calm;0;87%

Midland;Clear;64;SE;7;69%

Midland Airpark;Clear;64;SE;7;69%

Midlothian;Clear;61;NE;3;83%

Mineola;Clear;57;NE;2;92%

Mineral Wells;Clear;59;Calm;0;89%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;60;Calm;0;83%

Nacogdoches;Clear;65;N;5;72%

New Braunfels;Clear;68;NE;9;65%

Odessa;Clear;65;SE;9;62%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;71;N;7;64%

Palacios;Mostly clear;70;N;10;78%

Palestine;Clear;63;NE;7;81%

Pampa;Clear;58;S;10;75%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;61;S;16;67%

Paris;Clear;59;ENE;6;83%

Pecos;Clear;63;E;6;67%

Perryton;Clear;59;S;14;74%

Plainview;Clear;52;SSE;6;82%

Pleasanton;Clear;68;N;5;70%

Port Aransas;Mostly clear;77;N;10;66%

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;72;NW;7;79%

Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;70;N;7;72%

Randolph AFB;Clear;67;N;8;64%

Robstown;Clear;68;N;8;71%

Rockport;Clear;73;N;14;68%

Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;60;ENE;5;85%

San Angelo;Clear;60;NE;5;86%

San Antonio;Clear;67;NNE;3;67%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;67;N;6;67%

San Marcos;Clear;67;NNE;12;70%

Seminole;Clear;60;SE;6;80%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;61;E;3;86%

Snyder;Clear;61;ESE;5;76%

Sonora;Clear;61;N;3;82%

Stephenville;Partly cloudy;61;Calm;0;78%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;59;Calm;0;85%

Sweetwater;Clear;60;SSE;5;78%

Temple;Clear;63;N;6;80%

Terrell;Clear;61;NNE;5;80%

Tyler;Clear;61;NE;2;83%

Uvalde;Clear;64;NE;6;74%

Vernon;Clear;62;SE;6;80%

Victoria;Clear;69;N;6;67%

Waco;Clear;62;N;6;77%

Weslaco;Partly cloudy;68;N;6;83%

Wharton;Partly cloudy;70;N;8;63%

Wichita Falls;Clear;61;Calm;0;81%

Wink;Partly cloudy;67;ESE;9;62%

Zapata;Partly cloudy;69;N;4;83%

_____

