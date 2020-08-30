TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Sunday, August 30, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;85;SSE;9;44%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;8;34%

Alice;Clear;80;S;6;90%

Alpine;Clear;80;SSE;7;39%

Amarillo;Cloudy;65;ENE;4;89%

Angleton;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;6;84%

Arlington;Cloudy;89;SSE;5;46%

Austin;Partly cloudy;87;S;8;60%

Austin Bergstrom;Clear;83;S;8;73%

Bay;Mostly clear;79;SSE;3;94%

Beaumont;Partly cloudy;80;SE;3;93%

Beeville;Clear;81;S;6;100%

Borger;Cloudy;70;E;7;78%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;72%

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;81;S;11;61%

Brenham;Partly cloudy;82;S;6;86%

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;71%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;84;SE;8;84%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;9;39%

Burnet;Partly cloudy;86;S;8;50%

Canadian;Cloudy;67;SSE;12;95%

Castroville;Partly cloudy;86;SSE;9;61%

Childress;Thunderstorms;72;NNW;17;88%

Cleburne;Cloudy;88;SSE;9;51%

College Station;Mostly clear;83;S;12;76%

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;88;S;14;41%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;82;S;6;81%

Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;83;SSE;7;85%

Corsicana;Rain;87;SSE;9;58%

Cotulla;Partly cloudy;87;SSE;13;62%

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;63;E;8;93%

Dallas Love;Cloudy;90;S;5;53%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;89;S;7;49%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;83;Calm;0;73%

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;6;53%

Del Rio;Partly cloudy;93;ESE;12;37%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;88;ESE;8;46%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;76%

Dryden;Partly cloudy;84;SE;4;38%

Dumas;Cloudy;63;Calm;0;95%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;5;82%

El Paso;Cloudy;92;NW;6;24%

Ellington;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;8;83%

Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;7;94%

Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;88;S;10;47%

Fort Worth;Cloudy;82;SSE;5;71%

Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;86;SSW;7;58%

Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;85;SSE;6;63%

Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;85;S;6;54%

Fredericksburg;Mostly clear;82;S;7;62%

Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;80;Calm;0;65%

Galveston;Partly cloudy;87;S;16;74%

Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;88;S;6;48%

Georgetown;Partly cloudy;87;SSE;10;62%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;86;S;9;76%

Gilmer;Cloudy;83;SSE;6;71%

Graham;Mostly cloudy;82;Calm;0;61%

Granbury;Mostly cloudy;90;SE;6;45%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;5;46%

Greenville;Cloudy;90;SSW;9;51%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;80;ENE;23;28%

Hamilton;Partly cloudy;87;S;14;43%

Harlingen;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;10;87%

Hearne;Mostly clear;83;SE;6;78%

Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;8;83%

Henderson;Cloudy;82;S;7;80%

Hereford;Mostly cloudy;66;SE;10;93%

Hillsboro;Cloudy;90;SSE;12;50%

Hondo;Partly cloudy;85;S;9;64%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;82;S;14;83%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;83;S;8;82%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;82;S;14;83%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;97%

Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;5;79%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;83;S;5;76%

Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;81;S;7;87%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;84;S;7;79%

Huntsville;Partly cloudy;85;S;6;71%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;85;S;14;84%

Jacksonville;Cloudy;80;S;5;83%

Jasper;Partly cloudy;81;S;3;95%

Junction;Mostly clear;87;S;7;42%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;85;SE;14;68%

Kerrville;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;9;73%

Killeen;Partly cloudy;88;S;10;47%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly clear;88;S;10;47%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly clear;81;SSE;6;91%

La Grange;Partly cloudy;83;S;8;85%

Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;83;S;9;69%

Lancaster;Cloudy;86;SSE;5;57%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;87;SW;5;68%

Llano;Partly cloudy;86;SSE;7;54%

Longview;Cloudy;83;S;5;75%

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;71;NE;14;76%

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;82;S;7;81%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;83;SE;10;79%

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;88;Calm;8;54%

Mckinney;Cloudy;88;S;9;56%

Mesquite;Cloudy;85;S;6;63%

Midland;Mostly clear;88;SSW;9;27%

Midland Airpark;Mostly clear;88;SSW;9;27%

Midlothian;Cloudy;87;SSE;8;53%

Mineola;Cloudy;82;SSW;5;66%

Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;7;78%

Mount Pleasant;Thunderstorms;85;Calm;0;72%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;82;S;13;84%

New Braunfels;Clear;84;S;7;71%

Odessa;Clear;89;S;12;25%

Orange;Mostly clear;81;SE;4;93%

Palacios;Mostly clear;85;SSE;8;85%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;83;S;8;78%

Pampa;Cloudy;67;E;14;90%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;66;SSE;10;88%

Paris;Thunderstorms;75;ENE;18;94%

Pecos;Partly cloudy;86;SE;10;27%

Perryton;Partly cloudy;67;WNW;12;84%

Plainview;Rain;64;NE;13;98%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;8;74%

Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;10;81%

Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;8;84%

Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;3;90%

Randolph AFB;Mostly clear;83;S;12;72%

Robstown;Mostly clear;81;S;8;86%

Rockport;Partly cloudy;86;SSE;8;71%

Rocksprings;Mostly clear;80;SSE;10;61%

San Angelo;Partly cloudy;90;S;10;31%

San Antonio;Partly cloudy;83;S;4;72%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;9;71%

San Marcos;Partly cloudy;84;S;13;69%

Seminole;Mostly clear;82;SSW;7;32%

Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;82;E;3;66%

Snyder;Cloudy;87;SE;9;37%

Sonora;Mostly clear;86;Calm;0;39%

Stephenville;Cloudy;86;S;3;44%

Sulphur Springs;Thunderstorms;86;S;12;63%

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;9;40%

Temple;Partly cloudy;87;S;15;56%

Terrell;Cloudy;87;S;9;60%

Tyler;Cloudy;83;S;4;74%

Uvalde;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;10;64%

Vernon;Thunderstorms;81;NNW;33;61%

Victoria;Mostly clear;82;SSE;4;83%

Waco;Clear;88;S;14;56%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;8;82%

Wharton;Clear;79;SSE;6;89%

Wichita Falls;Cloudy;82;NE;9;70%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;10;27%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;11;72%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather