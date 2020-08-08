TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Saturday, August 8, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;87;S;12;41%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;13;38%

Alice;Clear;78;SE;5;90%

Alpine;Clear;77;SE;12;50%

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;78;S;6;47%

Angleton;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;90%

Arlington;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;5;52%

Austin;Partly cloudy;85;N;5;62%

Austin Bergstrom;Clear;83;S;10;71%

Bay;Clear;78;Calm;0;91%

Beaumont;Cloudy;79;NW;1;88%

Beeville;Clear;78;SSE;3;100%

Borger;Partly cloudy;86;S;17;34%

Bowie;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;9;55%

Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;88;S;10;40%

Brenham;Partly cloudy;81;S;5;81%

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;7;50%

Brownsville;Partly cloudy;83;SE;5;82%

Brownwood;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;10;47%

Burnet;Partly cloudy;84;S;9;56%

Canadian;Cloudy;85;SSW;9;37%

Castroville;Partly cloudy;83;SE;6;67%

Childress;Cloudy;89;S;14;33%

Cleburne;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;9;57%

College Station;Partly cloudy;84;S;10;71%

Comanche;Partly cloudy;82;S;7;50%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;3;81%

Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;79;SE;7;92%

Corsicana;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;10;62%

Cotulla;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;12;74%

Dalhart;Cloudy;74;S;7;45%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;9;51%

Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;8;58%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;8;60%

Decatur;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;8;50%

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;91;SE;17;49%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;18;54%

Denton;Partly cloudy;86;SSE;9;54%

Dryden;Partly cloudy;81;SE;7;42%

Dumas;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;46%

Edinburg;Partly cloudy;81;SE;3;86%

El Paso;Cloudy;84;SW;4;33%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;81;S;5;83%

Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;75;ESE;3;98%

Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;10;56%

Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;86;SSE;14;49%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;87;SSE;10;49%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;88;SSE;13;47%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly cloudy;83;S;7;52%

Fredericksburg;Partly cloudy;80;S;8;59%

Gainesville;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;5;71%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;9;71%

Gatesville;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;7;57%

Georgetown;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;12;60%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;84;S;5;75%

Gilmer;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;90%

Graham;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;7;48%

Granbury;Partly cloudy;87;SSE;8;45%

Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;5;52%

Greenville;Partly cloudy;82;SE;7;73%

Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;80;Calm;6;36%

Hamilton;Partly cloudy;81;S;9;55%

Harlingen;Partly cloudy;80;SE;6;90%

Hearne;Showers;82;SSE;6;75%

Hebbronville;Mostly clear;77;SSE;6;87%

Henderson;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;3;81%

Hereford;Showers;79;ESE;10;42%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;86;SSE;12;52%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;12;67%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;82;S;7;78%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;83;S;6;76%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;82;S;7;78%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;100%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;78%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;82;S;5;73%

Houston Hull;Mostly clear;81;S;3;84%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;84;S;5;74%

Huntsville;Partly cloudy;85;S;6;67%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;7;90%

Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;79;SE;3;82%

Jasper;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;95%

Junction;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;13;54%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;9;70%

Kerrville;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;9;70%

Killeen;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;10;56%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;10;56%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly clear;81;Calm;0;84%

La Grange;Mostly clear;81;S;5;87%

Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;81;S;7;71%

Lancaster;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;3;74%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;85;S;11;67%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;8;54%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;3;85%

Lubbock;Showers;75;WNW;12;59%

Lufkin;Partly cloudy;80;SE;5;81%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;81;SE;7;81%

Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;9;56%

Mckinney;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;9;62%

Mesquite;Partly cloudy;81;SE;5;70%

Midland;Mostly cloudy;85;S;8;38%

Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;85;S;8;38%

Midlothian;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;3;67%

Mineola;Partly cloudy;80;SE;3;80%

Mineral Wells;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;9;49%

Mount Pleasant;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;85%

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;79;ESE;5;87%

New Braunfels;Mostly clear;83;S;12;64%

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;86;S;13;34%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;92%

Palacios;Mostly clear;82;SSE;8;84%

Palestine;Partly cloudy;82;SE;6;76%

Pampa;Cloudy;83;S;23;37%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;13;34%

Paris;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;9;92%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;85;ESE;9;39%

Perryton;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;62%

Plainview;Cloudy;77;WSW;22;45%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;5;80%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;7;79%

Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;84;SE;6;83%

Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;3;92%

Randolph AFB;Mostly clear;80;S;9;71%

Robstown;Mostly clear;78;ESE;3;84%

Rockport;Mostly clear;85;SSE;8;67%

Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;12;70%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;7;41%

San Antonio;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;4;74%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;76;SE;7;84%

San Marcos;Mostly clear;82;S;8;71%

Seminole;Cloudy;79;NNW;5;53%

Sherman-Denison;Partly cloudy;83;SE;10;61%

Snyder;Cloudy;83;S;5;41%

Sonora;Mostly cloudy;84;Calm;0;47%

Stephenville;Partly cloudy;83;S;8;49%

Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;81;SE;7;81%

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;14;40%

Temple;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;12;60%

Terrell;Partly cloudy;83;SE;6;67%

Tyler;Partly cloudy;81;SE;3;80%

Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;12;65%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;89;S;13;37%

Victoria;Clear;79;SE;3;84%

Waco;Partly cloudy;87;S;14;50%

Weslaco;Partly cloudy;80;SE;3;85%

Wharton;Clear;74;Calm;0;90%

Wichita Falls;Cloudy;84;SSE;9;51%

Wink;Cloudy;86;SE;13;38%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;6;75%

_____

