TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Thursday, July 16, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;9;45%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;9;37%

Alice;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;10;84%

Alpine;Clear;79;SSE;12;34%

Amarillo;Cloudy;68;WNW;9;81%

Angleton;Partly cloudy;80;S;7;87%

Arlington;Showers;84;SE;7;61%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;84;N;6;52%

Austin Bergstrom;Clear;82;S;12;62%

Bay;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;3;91%

Beaumont;Partly cloudy;81;S;3;87%

Beeville;Clear;80;S;8;95%

Borger;Thunderstorms;76;WNW;17;59%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;3;78%

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;5;44%

Brenham;Partly cloudy;80;S;6;82%

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;8;67%

Brownsville;Mostly clear;83;SE;10;85%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;6;42%

Burnet;Partly cloudy;84;S;9;45%

Canadian;Cloudy;78;ENE;7;77%

Castroville;Partly cloudy;83;SE;8;61%

Childress;Cloudy;86;E;8;54%

Cleburne;Showers;82;SE;9;73%

College Station;Partly cloudy;83;S;13;64%

Comanche;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;6;60%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;83;S;9;73%

Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;80;SSE;9;93%

Corsicana;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;12;66%

Cotulla;Mostly clear;86;SE;14;66%

Dalhart;Rain;68;NW;20;81%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;13;56%

Dallas Redbird;Showers;85;SE;8;67%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers;85;SSE;12;71%

Decatur;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;7;69%

Del Rio;Clear;91;ESE;10;27%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;88;SE;13;33%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;85;SE;7;62%

Dryden;Clear;87;ESE;11;30%

Dumas;Thunderstorms;67;S;3;85%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;6;81%

El Paso;Showers;87;W;6;34%

Ellington;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;6;88%

Falfurrias;Clear;80;SE;7;86%

Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;86;S;12;40%

Fort Worth;Showers;84;SE;8;66%

Fort Worth Alliance;Showers;86;SE;10;62%

Fort Worth Nas;Showers;85;SE;9;65%

Fort Worth Spinks;Showers;81;SE;7;73%

Fredericksburg;Partly cloudy;80;S;5;59%

Gainesville;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;3;76%

Galveston;Mostly clear;85;S;12;82%

Gatesville;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;8;47%

Georgetown;Partly cloudy;85;S;15;49%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;83;S;8;77%

Gilmer;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;83%

Graham;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;3;56%

Granbury;Partly cloudy;83;SE;6;58%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;7;61%

Greenville;Partly cloudy;81;SE;6;83%

Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;82;NE;28;26%

Hamilton;Partly cloudy;83;S;12;49%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;9;90%

Hearne;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;10;69%

Hebbronville;Clear;79;SSE;10;81%

Henderson;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;6;84%

Hereford;Cloudy;68;Calm;8;89%

Hillsboro;Cloudy;82;SE;8;66%

Hondo;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;12;60%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;81;S;10;88%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;82;S;9;81%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;81;S;10;88%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;98%

Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;82;S;5;79%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;82;S;7;76%

Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;81;S;9;87%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;83;S;3;76%

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;83;S;8;64%

Ingleside;Clear;83;S;12;90%

Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;3;88%

Jasper;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;3;89%

Junction;Partly cloudy;88;SSE;12;37%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;82;SE;13;70%

Kerrville;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;9;71%

Killeen;Partly cloudy;86;S;12;40%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;86;S;12;40%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;84;SSE;13;79%

La Grange;Partly cloudy;81;S;7;87%

Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;80;S;10;62%

Lancaster;Partly cloudy;80;SE;3;79%

Laredo;Clear;86;SSE;5;61%

Llano;Partly cloudy;84;S;5;42%

Longview;Showers;79;S;2;84%

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;85;W;8;31%

Lufkin;Partly cloudy;82;SE;6;79%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;83;SE;10;79%

Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;10;52%

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;5;78%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;6;82%

Midland;Mostly clear;88;S;12;29%

Midland Airpark;Mostly clear;88;S;12;29%

Midlothian;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;7;71%

Mineola;Partly cloudy;80;SE;3;84%

Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;9;62%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;91%

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;81;SSE;8;83%

New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;83;S;12;67%

Odessa;Mostly clear;89;S;14;26%

Orange;Partly cloudy;84;SSW;6;77%

Palacios;Partly cloudy;84;S;15;79%

Palestine;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;5;87%

Pampa;Cloudy;79;ENE;12;67%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Thunderstorms;81;N;7;61%

Paris;Partly cloudy;78;SE;7;86%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;85;SE;14;29%

Perryton;Thunderstorms;75;NE;10;76%

Plainview;Cloudy;76;NNW;21;53%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;9;73%

Port Aransas;Clear;83;SSE;9;86%

Port Isabel;Clear;83;SSE;8;80%

Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;83;S;7;85%

Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;10;69%

Robstown;Clear;80;SSE;10;87%

Rockport;Clear;83;SSE;13;79%

Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;11;62%

San Angelo;Partly cloudy;88;S;6;33%

San Antonio;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;5;76%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;80;SE;9;73%

San Marcos;Partly cloudy;81;S;12;71%

Seminole;Cloudy;87;W;7;25%

Sherman-Denison;Partly cloudy;83;SSE;12;71%

Snyder;Mostly cloudy;85;SSE;7;33%

Sonora;Partly cloudy;86;Calm;0;34%

Stephenville;Mostly clear;82;S;6;54%

Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;82;SSE;8;77%

Sweetwater;Partly cloudy;86;SSE;8;32%

Temple;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;18;52%

Terrell;Partly cloudy;82;SE;8;73%

Tyler;Partly cloudy;80;SE;3;83%

Uvalde;Partly cloudy;83;SE;13;64%

Vernon;Cloudy;80;NE;3;69%

Victoria;Mostly clear;81;S;5;76%

Waco;Partly cloudy;86;SSE;13;52%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;7;82%

Wharton;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;6;88%

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;8;67%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;20;25%

Zapata;Partly cloudy;82;SE;12;74%

