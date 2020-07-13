TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Monday, July 13, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Partly cloudy;87;SE;10;45%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly clear;82;SE;6;49%

Alice;Clear;81;SE;8;87%

Alpine;Clear;82;S;8;30%

Amarillo;Cloudy;86;S;6;36%

Angleton;Partly cloudy;79;SSW;5;93%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;87;ESE;7;63%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;88;S;5;54%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;85;S;9;67%

Bay;Showers;79;S;3;100%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;82;SW;4;85%

Beeville;Clear;80;SSE;6;100%

Borger;Cloudy;86;SE;22;47%

Bowie;Partly cloudy;85;ESE;3;70%

Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;88;ESE;7;59%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;84;SSW;6;84%

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;81;ESE;5;70%

Brownsville;Clear;82;SSE;9;84%

Brownwood;Mostly clear;84;SSE;6;42%

Burnet;Partly cloudy;87;SSE;5;44%

Canadian;Cloudy;81;SSE;9;63%

Castroville;Clear;88;SSE;8;62%

Childress;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;16;64%

Cleburne;Mostly cloudy;86;ESE;9;78%

College Station;Partly cloudy;86;S;9;64%

Comanche;Mostly clear;84;SSE;8;51%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;90%

Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;80;SSE;10;96%

Corsicana;Partly cloudy;86;ESE;7;79%

Cotulla;Partly cloudy;92;SE;17;61%

Dalhart;Showers;85;NNW;12;38%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;90;SE;12;57%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;87;SE;7;64%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;10;67%

Decatur;Partly cloudy;81;E;6;75%

Del Rio;Clear;93;ESE;9;26%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;86;SE;6;30%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;7;58%

Dryden;Clear;87;ENE;8;29%

Dumas;Cloudy;82;NNE;9;46%

Edinburg;Mostly clear;81;SSE;7;83%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;93;SE;3;14%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;82;SW;6;83%

Falfurrias;Clear;79;SE;5;87%

Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;88;S;7;45%

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;87;ESE;12;69%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;87;SE;8;64%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;89;SE;12;64%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly cloudy;85;SE;6;72%

Fredericksburg;Mostly clear;83;Calm;0;42%

Gainesville;Partly cloudy;83;ESE;7;67%

Galveston;Mostly clear;83;SSW;9;87%

Gatesville;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;5;54%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;6;66%

Giddings;Partly cloudy;86;S;6;74%

Gilmer;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;92%

Graham;Partly cloudy;85;E;9;64%

Granbury;Partly cloudy;87;ESE;7;69%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;87;ESE;7;63%

Greenville;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;88%

Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;88;S;6;11%

Hamilton;Partly cloudy;84;S;9;51%

Harlingen;Clear;81;SSE;9;87%

Hearne;Partly cloudy;83;SE;5;74%

Hebbronville;Clear;81;S;7;67%

Henderson;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;96%

Hereford;Cloudy;84;Calm;5;38%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;85;E;10;91%

Hondo;Clear;88;SE;12;49%

Houston;Cloudy;82;SW;9;78%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;83;SW;10;82%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;82;SW;9;78%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;98%

Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;83;SW;3;79%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;85;SSW;7;74%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;8;87%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;87;SSW;7;71%

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;86;S;6;62%

Ingleside;Clear;83;S;10;97%

Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;80;S;1;92%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;95%

Junction;Mostly clear;88;Calm;0;32%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly clear;87;SSE;10;62%

Kerrville;Clear;82;SE;5;51%

Killeen;Partly cloudy;88;S;7;45%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;88;S;7;45%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;83;SE;8;82%

La Grange;Mostly cloudy;84;S;8;76%

Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;84;SSE;6;58%

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;82;Calm;0;81%

Laredo;Mostly clear;92;SE;16;45%

Llano;Partly cloudy;81;E;3;50%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;79;N;1;90%

Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;87;SW;5;20%

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;84;Calm;0;84%

Mcallen;Clear;82;SSE;13;79%

Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;86;SSE;3;57%

Mckinney;Partly cloudy;84;SE;5;71%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;3;83%

Midland;Partly cloudy;90;S;12;16%

Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;90;S;12;16%

Midlothian;Partly cloudy;84;Calm;0;77%

Mineola;Mostly clear;79;NNE;2;92%

Mineral Wells;Partly cloudy;85;SE;8;67%

Mount Pleasant;Partly cloudy;81;Calm;0;91%

Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;93%

New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;87;S;10;60%

Odessa;Partly cloudy;91;S;15;14%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;83;SW;8;82%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;84;S;9;84%

Palestine;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;91%

Pampa;Cloudy;80;SSE;21;67%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;81;Calm;11;61%

Paris;Clear;80;Calm;0;84%

Pecos;Clear;89;SSE;9;25%

Perryton;Thunderstorms;80;SE;14;61%

Plainview;Cloudy;87;S;9;18%

Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;84;SE;7;77%

Port Aransas;Clear;83;S;8;89%

Port Isabel;Clear;82;SSE;8;85%

Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;82;S;8;94%

Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;8;66%

Robstown;Clear;80;SSE;8;89%

Rockport;Mostly clear;83;S;9;85%

Rocksprings;Clear;83;SSE;7;35%

San Angelo;Partly cloudy;82;S;7;43%

San Antonio;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;5;74%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly clear;84;SSE;8;74%

San Marcos;Partly cloudy;85;SSE;13;69%

Seminole;Clear;87;S;10;18%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly clear;83;ESE;6;72%

Snyder;Mostly cloudy;84;S;7;29%

Sonora;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;43%

Stephenville;Partly cloudy;84;SE;5;57%

Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;83;Calm;0;76%

Sweetwater;Partly cloudy;82;SE;6;30%

Temple;Partly cloudy;87;SSE;9;50%

Terrell;Partly cloudy;85;E;6;71%

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;81;N;1;86%

Uvalde;Clear;83;ESE;7;47%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;84;ESE;9;65%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;80;S;4;83%

Waco;Partly cloudy;85;SE;6;60%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;80;S;10;84%

Wharton;Mostly clear;78;S;6;89%

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;13;74%

Wink;Clear;90;SSE;14;20%

Zapata;Cloudy;88;SSE;9;46%

_____

