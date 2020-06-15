TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Monday, June 15, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;69;S;5;48%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;74;ESE;8;33%
Alice;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;81%
Alpine;Clear;71;SSE;14;32%
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;11;35%
Angleton;Mostly clear;73;NE;5;93%
Arlington;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;49%
Austin;Partly cloudy;81;N;6;57%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;7;68%
Bay;Clear;76;Calm;0;96%
Beaumont;Partly cloudy;78;E;2;89%
Beeville;Clear;73;E;3;94%
Borger;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;18;26%
Bowie;Clear;68;Calm;0;80%
Breckenridge;Clear;72;SE;5;50%
Brenham;Clear;77;Calm;0;75%
Bridgeport;Clear;67;Calm;0;72%
Brownsville;Clear;75;Calm;0;73%
Brownwood;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;55%
Burnet;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;51%
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;16;41%
Castroville;Partly cloudy;78;SE;3;58%
Childress;Clear;76;SE;15;39%
Cleburne;Clear;75;E;6;60%
College Station;Clear;79;SSE;3;61%
Comanche;Clear;72;Calm;0;49%
Conroe;Mostly clear;76;Calm;0;79%
Corpus Christi;Partly cloudy;75;SE;7;90%
Corsicana;Clear;78;E;6;63%
Cotulla;Mostly clear;79;SSE;7;64%
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;75;S;16;30%
Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;5;45%
Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;81;E;6;48%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;80;E;5;51%
Decatur;Clear;75;ESE;5;50%
Del Rio;Clear;83;E;9;36%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;76;E;7;43%
Denton;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;65%
Dryden;Clear;74;SE;7;32%
Dumas;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;16;34%
Edinburg;Mostly clear;75;SSE;1;78%
El Paso;Cloudy;83;ESE;4;21%
Ellington;Mostly clear;79;ESE;5;83%
Falfurrias;Mostly clear;70;NW;2;85%
Fort Hood;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;45%
Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;79;E;6;48%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;5;46%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;80;E;3;44%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;71;Calm;0;64%
Fredericksburg;Clear;66;Calm;0;76%
Gainesville;Partly cloudy;72;E;3;57%
Galveston;Partly cloudy;82;ESE;7;79%
Gatesville;Clear;72;Calm;0;60%
Georgetown;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;3;57%
Giddings;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;71%
Gilmer;Clear;73;Calm;0;80%
Graham;Clear;70;ESE;3;60%
Granbury;Clear;70;Calm;0;64%
Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;49%
Greenville;Clear;77;Calm;0;60%
Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;69;ENE;31;29%
Hamilton;Clear;71;SSE;6;55%
Harlingen;Clear;71;SE;3;80%
Hearne;Clear;77;Calm;0;64%
Hebbronville;Clear;70;ESE;4;84%
Henderson;Clear;76;ESE;5;73%
Hereford;Partly cloudy;75;S;22;29%
Hillsboro;Clear;77;E;7;59%
Hondo;Partly cloudy;76;E;6;59%
Houston;Partly cloudy;80;SE;1;79%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;80;SE;7;78%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;80;SE;1;79%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;73;E;3;94%
Houston Clover;Mostly clear;77;Calm;0;76%
Houston Hooks;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;78%
Houston Hull;Mostly clear;78;SE;5;81%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly clear;76;SE;3;81%
Huntsville;Mostly clear;81;S;6;62%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;5;82%
Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;71;E;2;85%
Jasper;Mostly clear;75;Calm;0;91%
Junction;Clear;77;SE;10;47%
Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;80;SE;13;61%
Kerrville;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;74%
Killeen;Mostly clear;79;Calm;0;45%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;79;Calm;0;45%
Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;87%
La Grange;Clear;74;Calm;0;91%
Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;6;67%
Lancaster;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;77%
Laredo;Mostly clear;79;E;6;63%
Llano;Mostly clear;70;Calm;0;64%
Longview;Mostly clear;75;NNW;1;75%
Lubbock;Mostly clear;72;SE;9;33%
Lufkin;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;70%
Mcallen;Clear;78;E;7;63%
Mcgregor;Clear;73;Calm;0;63%
Mckinney;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;61%
Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;59%
Midland;Clear;75;ESE;9;25%
Midland Airpark;Clear;75;ESE;9;25%
Midlothian;Clear;74;Calm;0;65%
Mineola;Clear;72;ENE;2;81%
Mineral Wells;Clear;72;ESE;5;56%
Mount Pleasant;Clear;73;Calm;0;81%
Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;77;E;3;70%
New Braunfels;Mostly clear;76;SE;7;71%
Odessa;Mostly clear;78;SE;14;22%
Orange;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;91%
Palacios;Mostly clear;76;NNE;3;87%
Palestine;Clear;76;ESE;3;72%
Pampa;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;22;38%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;73;SSW;22;35%
Paris;Clear;73;ENE;6;70%
Pecos;Clear;78;SE;12;23%
Perryton;Mostly clear;73;SSE;18;32%
Plainview;Partly cloudy;69;SE;10;39%
Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;71%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;82;ESE;7;76%
Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;82;E;6;74%
Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;82;ENE;5;80%
Randolph AFB;Mostly clear;74;ESE;5;77%
Robstown;Partly cloudy;74;ESE;3;83%
Rockport;Partly cloudy;81;ESE;13;71%
Rocksprings;Mostly clear;71;SE;4;55%
San Angelo;Clear;76;SE;9;35%
San Antonio;Partly cloudy;75;SE;3;62%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;76;SE;6;71%
San Marcos;Mostly clear;75;SE;5;81%
Seminole;Partly cloudy;73;ESE;8;29%
Sherman-Denison;Clear;78;ESE;7;49%
Snyder;Clear;74;SE;8;36%
Sonora;Clear;75;Calm;0;40%
Stephenville;Clear;74;Calm;0;46%
Sulphur Springs;Clear;73;Calm;0;66%
Sweetwater;Clear;73;Calm;0;35%
Temple;Mostly clear;77;E;6;57%
Terrell;Mostly clear;78;E;5;59%
Tyler;Clear;77;ENE;2;72%
Uvalde;Mostly clear;74;ESE;6;58%
Vernon;Mostly clear;75;SE;7;44%
Victoria;Clear;75;E;2;80%
Waco;Clear;73;NNE;3;70%
Weslaco;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;3;65%
Wharton;Clear;72;Calm;0;85%
Wichita Falls;Clear;70;SE;13;61%
Wink;Partly cloudy;76;SE;9;28%
Zapata;Partly cloudy;75;ESE;7;72%
_____
