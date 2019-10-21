TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Monday, October 21, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Mostly clear;77;NNW;14;18%
Abilene Dyess;Partly cloudy;75;NW;14;14%
Alice;Cloudy;83;S;12;82%
Alpine;Clear;58;Calm;0;43%
Amarillo;Clear;44;NW;8;41%
Angleton;Cloudy;81;S;15;84%
Arlington;Thunderstorms;79;S;13;73%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;80;S;9;78%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly cloudy;80;S;17;84%
Bay;Mostly cloudy;82;S;7;91%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;10;91%
Beeville;Cloudy;84;S;12;80%
Borger;Clear;51;N;6;19%
Bowie;Clear;63;NNW;14;63%
Breckenridge;Mostly clear;73;S;15;21%
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;81;S;15;85%
Bridgeport;Mostly clear;72;NW;12;45%
Brownsville;Cloudy;81;SE;16;88%
Brownwood;Mostly clear;73;WSW;6;83%
Burnet;Mostly cloudy;77;S;15;81%
Canadian;Clear;51;NW;5;28%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;8;77%
Childress;Clear;52;NNW;10;39%
Cleburne;Cloudy;79;S;21;83%
College Station;Cloudy;82;S;16;79%
Comanche;Mostly cloudy;68;SW;16;100%
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;79;S;10;84%
Corpus Christi;Cloudy;83;S;20;85%
Corsicana;Mostly clear;80;S;24;76%
Cotulla;Mostly clear;82;S;10;79%
Dalhart;Clear;39;NNE;5;24%
Dallas Love;Cloudy;66;NW;23;82%
Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;13;78%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Thunderstorms;64;W;13;89%
Decatur;Partly cloudy;65;WSW;12;89%
Del Rio;Clear;82;SSE;10;66%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;79;SSE;8;73%
Denton;Partly cloudy;65;SW;17;90%
Dryden;Clear;70;NNE;8;32%
Dumas;Clear;38;NW;9;32%
Edinburg;Cloudy;81;SE;11;89%
El Paso;Clear;65;NW;8;20%
Ellington;Cloudy;79;SSE;12;83%
Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;84;S;13;82%
Fort Hood;Clear;77;S;17;83%
Fort Worth;Thunderstorms;63;WSW;18;100%
Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;68;WSW;22;87%
Fort Worth Nas;Thunderstorms;66;WSW;22;88%
Fort Worth Spinks;Thunderstorms;78;S;23;77%
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;77;S;6;75%
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;69;WNW;3;92%
Galveston;Mostly cloudy;82;SSE;21;87%
Gatesville;Mostly clear;77;SSE;17;83%
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;78;S;15;84%
Giddings;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;12;87%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;12;88%
Graham;Clear;67;NW;16;33%
Granbury;Thunderstorms;80;WSW;38;74%
Grand Prairie;Cloudy;79;S;13;73%
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;13;77%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;61;N;9;13%
Hamilton;Thunderstorms;78;S;20;80%
Harlingen;Thunderstorms;81;S;9;97%
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;12;84%
Hebbronville;Cloudy;80;Calm;0;82%
Henderson;Mostly cloudy;76;S;14;85%
Hereford;Clear;42;NNW;12;31%
Hillsboro;Mostly clear;79;S;30;80%
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;12;78%
Houston;Cloudy;79;S;9;94%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;81;S;10;81%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;79;S;9;94%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;78;S;7;94%
Houston Clover;Cloudy;82;S;8;81%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;80;S;12;81%
Houston Hull;Mostly clear;80;S;13;90%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;81;S;9;81%
Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;81;S;14;76%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;82;S;12;90%
Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;75;S;13;92%
Jasper;Mostly cloudy;79;S;7;91%
Junction;Thunderstorms;79;NW;15;56%
Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;10;83%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;76;S;12;83%
Killeen;Clear;77;S;17;83%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;77;S;17;83%
Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;83;S;13;82%
La Grange;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;12;89%
Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;77;S;15;88%
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;78;SSW;24;80%
Laredo;Mostly cloudy;82;S;8;78%
Llano;Mostly clear;81;SW;9;73%
Longview;Partly cloudy;73;SSE;10;86%
Lubbock;Cloudy;57;NNW;17;18%
Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;79;S;17;81%
Mcallen;Showers;82;SSE;15;87%
Mcgregor;Clear;78;S;25;85%
Mckinney;Thunderstorms;66;WSW;13;88%
Mesquite;Cloudy;77;S;21;85%
Midland;Clear;62;WNW;7;17%
Midland Airpark;Clear;62;WNW;7;17%
Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;78;SSW;23;80%
Mineola;Mostly cloudy;74;NNE;10;81%
Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;71;WNW;6;70%
Mount Pleasant;Showers;68;SSW;9;83%
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;78;S;15;86%
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;80;S;15;81%
Odessa;Clear;59;N;8;29%
Orange;Mostly cloudy;80;S;9;95%
Palacios;Cloudy;81;S;12;84%
Palestine;Mostly cloudy;78;S;12;83%
Pampa;Clear;44;N;7;31%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;48;SE;5;25%
Paris;Mostly clear;65;S;16;93%
Pecos;Clear;63;NW;12;24%
Perryton;Clear;46;NNW;9;33%
Plainview;Showers;46;NW;7;40%
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;7;83%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;14;96%
Port Isabel;Thunderstorms;80;SSE;10;87%
Port Lavaca;Cloudy;83;S;9;88%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;79;S;13;83%
Robstown;Cloudy;82;S;14;85%
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;83;S;9;82%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;73;S;13;85%
San Angelo;Clear;76;SW;8;57%
San Antonio;Cloudy;80;SSE;13;87%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;79;SSE;12;87%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;80;S;13;81%
Seminole;Clear;57;NNW;8;14%
Sherman-Denison;Thunderstorms;69;SSW;20;92%
Snyder;Clear;67;NNW;14;12%
Sonora;Thunderstorms;66;SW;7;93%
Stephenville;Showers;64;WSW;13;92%
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;68;SE;7;86%
Sweetwater;Clear;68;NNW;12;12%
Temple;Mostly cloudy;77;S;24;94%
Terrell;Cloudy;72;SE;16;83%
Tyler;Mostly cloudy;75;SSE;12;92%
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;8;81%
Vernon;Clear;64;N;12;25%
Victoria;Cloudy;79;S;11;97%
Waco;Clear;79;S;29;73%
Weslaco;Showers;80;SSE;10;91%
Wharton;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;9;86%
Wichita Falls;Clear;66;NNW;18;26%
Wink;Clear;63;N;13;23%
Zapata;Cloudy;79;W;11;94%
