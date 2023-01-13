TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 12, 2023 _____ 631 FPUS54 KCRP 130925 ZFPCRP Zone Forecast Product for South Texas National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023 TXZ343-140000- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ443-140000- Nueces Islands- Including the city of Port Aransas 325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs around 70. South winds 20 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ243-140000- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ234-140000- Victoria- Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington 325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ239-140000- Webb- Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil 325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ242-140000- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ342-140000- Coastal Kleberg- 325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ442-140000- Kleberg Islands- 325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ344-140000- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ244-140000- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ245-140000- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ345-140000- Aransas Islands- 325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ346-140000- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ246-140000- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro 325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ247-140000- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Long Mott 325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ347-140000- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor 325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ447-140000- Calhoun Islands- 325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ233-140000- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ232-140000- Bee- Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee 325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ241-140000- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont 325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ231-140000- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ240-140000- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ229-140000- La Salle- Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal 325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ230-140000- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 325 AM CST Fri Jan 13 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$