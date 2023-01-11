TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ 840 FPUS54 KCRP 110920 ZFPCRP Zone Forecast Product for South Texas National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 320 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 TXZ343-112230- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 320 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ443-112230- Nueces Islands- Including the city of Port Aransas 320 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ243-112230- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 320 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 60. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ234-112230- Victoria- Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington 320 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ239-112230- Webb- Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil 320 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ242-112230- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 320 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy with highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ342-112230- Coastal Kleberg- 320 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 60. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ442-112230- Kleberg Islands- 320 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ344-112230- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 320 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ244-112230- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 320 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ245-112230- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 320 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Less humid with highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ345-112230- Aransas Islands- 320 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ346-112230- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 320 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Less humid with highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 60. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ246-112230- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro 320 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Less humid with highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ247-112230- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Long Mott 320 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ347-112230- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor 320 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ447-112230- Calhoun Islands- 320 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ233-112230- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 320 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ232-112230- Bee- Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee 320 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ241-112230- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont 320 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ231-112230- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 320 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy with highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ240-112230- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 320 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Breezy with highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ229-112230- La Salle- Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal 320 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ230-112230- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 320 AM CST Wed Jan 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$