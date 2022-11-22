TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 21, 2022

610 FPUS54 KCRP 220938

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

338 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

TXZ343-222245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

338 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ443-222245-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

338 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature around 60. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ243-222245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

338 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ234-222245-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

338 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 50.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ239-222245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

338 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ242-222245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

338 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers,

mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ342-222245-

Coastal Kleberg-

338 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ442-222245-

Kleberg Islands-

338 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60. North winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ344-222245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

338 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ244-222245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

338 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ245-222245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

338 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ345-222245-

Aransas Islands-

338 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ346-222245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

338 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ246-222245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

338 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature around 50. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60. East winds around

5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ247-222245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

338 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ347-222245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

338 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ447-222245-

Calhoun Islands-

338 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ233-222245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

338 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60. East winds around

5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ232-222245-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

338 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ241-222245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

338 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ231-222245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

338 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ240-222245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

338 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds around 5 mph, increasing to west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ229-222245-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

338 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ230-222245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

338 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

BF/TC

