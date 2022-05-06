TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 5, 2022 _____ 796 FPUS54 KCRP 060834 ZFPCRP Zone Forecast Product for South Texas National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 334 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 TXZ343-062215- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 334 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog this morning. Then mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 90. $$ TXZ443-062215- Nueces Islands- 334 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog this morning. Then mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ243-062215- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 334 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog this morning. Then mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, windy, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ234-062215- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 334 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog early this morning. Then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ239-062215- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 334 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, very hot with highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110 degrees in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 113 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 115 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 115 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ242-062215- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 334 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog this morning. Then mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 111 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ342-062215- Coastal Kleberg- 334 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning. Then mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ442-062215- Kleberg Islands- 334 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning. Then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ344-062215- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 334 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog this morning. Then mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ244-062215- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 334 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog this morning. Then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ245-062215- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 334 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog this morning. Then mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ345-062215- Aransas Islands- 334 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog this morning. Then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ346-062215- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 334 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog this morning. Then mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ246-062215- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 334 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog early this morning. Then mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ247-062215- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 334 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning. Then mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ347-062215- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 334 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning. Then mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ447-062215- Calhoun Islands- 334 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog this morning. Then mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ233-062215- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 334 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog early this morning. Then mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ232-062215- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 334 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy fog this morning. Then mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ241-062215- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 334 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog this morning. Then mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Windy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ231-062215- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 334 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with areas of fog this morning. Then mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ240-062215- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 334 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with patchy fog this morning. Then mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ229-062215- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 334 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 113 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 115 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 115 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TXZ230-062215- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 334 AM CDT Fri May 6 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 113 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 115 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. $$ TMT\/EMF _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather