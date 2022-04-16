TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 15, 2022

238 FPUS54 KCRP 160819

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

319 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

TXZ343-162145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

319 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ443-162145-

Nueces Islands-

319 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Near steady temperature

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ243-162145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

319 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to east 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ234-162145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

319 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ239-162145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

319 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ242-162145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

319 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ342-162145-

Coastal Kleberg-

319 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ442-162145-

Kleberg Islands-

319 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ344-162145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

319 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ244-162145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

319 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ245-162145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

319 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ345-162145-

Aransas Islands-

319 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ346-162145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

319 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ246-162145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

319 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ247-162145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

319 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ347-162145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

319 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ447-162145-

Calhoun Islands-

319 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Near steady temperature

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ233-162145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

319 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ232-162145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

319 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of. A slight

chance of. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ241-162145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

319 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ231-162145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

319 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of. A slight

chance of. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs around 90.

$$

TXZ240-162145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

319 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Windy with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ229-162145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

319 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Warmer with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ230-162145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

319 AM CDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of. A slight

chance of. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the lower 90s.

$$

