TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 21, 2022

_____

506 FPUS54 KCRP 211421 AAA

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

921 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

TXZ343-212115-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

921 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Very

windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph,

increasing to south 25 to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower

80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ443-212115-

Nueces Islands-

921 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Windy

with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph,

increasing to south 25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ243-212115-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

921 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Very windy and warmer with highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to south

25 to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower

80s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ234-212115-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

921 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to south

25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ239-212115-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

921 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy,

warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs around 80.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ242-212115-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

921 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Very windy and warmer with

highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to south 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower

80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ342-212115-

Coastal Kleberg-

921 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Very windy with highs around 80.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to south 30 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs around 80.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ442-212115-

Kleberg Islands-

921 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Windy

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to around 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid

70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ344-212115-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

921 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Windy with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing

to south 25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ244-212115-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

921 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Windy

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to south 25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs around 80.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ245-212115-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

921 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing

to south 25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ345-212115-

Aransas Islands-

921 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing

to south 25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ346-212115-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

921 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to

south 25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ246-212115-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

921 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing

to south 25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ247-212115-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

921 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to south 25 to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ347-212115-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

921 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to

25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ447-212115-

Calhoun Islands-

921 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing

to south 25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ233-212115-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

921 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs

around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Breezy with lows around 60. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper

70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ232-212115-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

921 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy with lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper

70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ241-212115-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

921 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy, warmer with

highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing

to south 20 to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows around 60. South winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm. Less humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ231-212115-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

921 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with

highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to

south 20 to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ240-212115-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

921 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy, warmer with

highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing

to south 20 to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm. Less humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ229-212115-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

921 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy, warmer with

highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to

southwest 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ230-212115-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

921 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Breezy, warmer

with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

MCZ

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather