TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 5, 2022

820 FPUS54 KCRP 060900

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

300 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

TXZ343-062230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

300 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ443-062230-

Nueces Islands-

300 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST THIS MORNING

THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. North

winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ243-062230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

300 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling

into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Wind chill values around 30 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill

values around 30 in the morning.

$$

TXZ234-062230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

300 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Breezy with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs around

70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Wind chill values in the mid 20s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in

the mid 20s in the morning.

$$

TXZ239-062230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

300 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler and less humid. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill values

around 30 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill values

around 30 in the morning.

$$

TXZ242-062230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

300 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower

60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north around 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill

values around 30 in the morning.

$$

TXZ342-062230-

Coastal Kleberg-

300 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill

values around 30 in the morning.

$$

TXZ442-062230-

Kleberg Islands-

300 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST THIS MORNING

THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Breezy with highs around 70. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. North

winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ344-062230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

300 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Wind chill values in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in

the upper 20s in the morning.

$$

TXZ244-062230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

300 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Wind chill values in the

upper 20s in the morning.

$$

TXZ245-062230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

300 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Breezy with highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

in the mid 20s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in

the mid 20s in the morning.

$$

TXZ345-062230-

Aransas Islands-

300 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST THIS MORNING

THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values

around 30 in the morning.

$$

TXZ346-062230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

300 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs around 70.

Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon. North winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

in the mid 20s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in

the mid 20s in the morning.

$$

TXZ246-062230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

300 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs

around 70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

in the mid 20s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in

the upper 20s in the morning.

$$

TXZ247-062230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

300 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Breezy with highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to south

20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs

around 70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values in the upper 20s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in

the upper 20s in the morning.

$$

TXZ347-062230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

300 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper

60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Wind

chill values in the upper 20s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values in

the upper 20s in the morning.

$$

TXZ447-062230-

Calhoun Islands-

300 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CST THIS MORNING

THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy, cooler with lows around 40. Wind chill

values around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values around

30 in the morning.

$$

TXZ233-062230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

300 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Wind chill values in the mid 20s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Wind chill values in the mid

20s in the morning.

$$

TXZ232-062230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

300 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Wind chill values in the mid 20s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Wind chill values in the mid

20s in the morning.

$$

TXZ241-062230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

300 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing

to south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill values in

the upper 20s in the morning.

$$

TXZ231-062230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

300 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Wind chill values in the mid 20s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill values in

the mid 20s in the morning.

$$

TXZ240-062230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

300 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Much

cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

in the upper 20s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill values in

the upper 20s in the morning.

$$

TXZ229-062230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

300 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Wind chill values in the upper 20s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill values in

the upper 20s in the morning.

$$

TXZ230-062230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

300 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. Wind chill values in the mid 20s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind chill values in

the upper 20s in the morning.

$$

PH/ANM

