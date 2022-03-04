TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 3, 2022

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

321 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

321 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Nueces Islands-

321 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

321 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

321 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

321 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Not

as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

321 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Kleberg-

321 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Kleberg Islands-

321 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

321 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

321 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

321 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Aransas Islands-

321 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

321 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

321 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

321 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

321 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Calhoun Islands-

321 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

321 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

321 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

321 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

321 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

321 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

321 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

321 AM CST Fri Mar 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

