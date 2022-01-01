TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 31, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

311 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

311 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs near 90.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Becoming windy and much colder. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph increasing

to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after 3 AM.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ443-012245-

Nueces Islands-

311 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10

to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Becoming windy and much colder. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after 3 AM.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ243-012245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

311 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph after after 3 AM.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ234-012245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

311 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Light north

winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph after 3 AM.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill readings 21 to 31 in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ239-012245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

311 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

north winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph after 3 AM.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ242-012245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

311 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Much cooler. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north with gusts

to around 35 mph after 3 AM.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ342-012245-

Coastal Kleberg-

311 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Much colder. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to north with gusts

to around 40 mph after 3 AM.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ442-012245-

Kleberg Islands-

311 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Much cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north with

gusts to around 45 mph after 3 AM.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing

to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ344-012245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

311 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after 3 AM.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ244-012245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

311 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around 40. Light north winds

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after 3 AM.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ245-012245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

311 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph after 3 AM.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

25 to 35.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ345-012245-

Aransas Islands-

311 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph after 3 AM.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ346-012245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

311 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Breezy. Much colder. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after 3 AM.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill readings 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ246-012245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

311 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Light north winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph after 3 AM.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 23 to 33 in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ247-012245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

311 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

30s. Light north winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph after 1 AM.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds

25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph. Wind chill readings 23 to 33 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ347-012245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

311 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph after 1 AM.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill readings 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ447-012245-

Calhoun Islands-

311 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph after 1 AM.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 30 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ233-012245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

311 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

30s. Light north winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. North winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings 22 to 32 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light east winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ232-012245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

311 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Light north winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings 23 to 33 in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ241-012245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

311 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s. Light north winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ231-012245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

311 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light north winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill readings 23 to 33 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ240-012245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

311 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light north winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light east winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ229-012245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

311 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Much colder. Lows around 40. Northeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ230-012245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

311 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Light north winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

