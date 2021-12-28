TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 27, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

309 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

309 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Nueces Islands-

309 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

309 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

309 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

309 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Light northwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

309 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Kleberg-

309 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Kleberg Islands-

309 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 70.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

309 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

309 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

309 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Aransas Islands-

309 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

309 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

309 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

309 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

309 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Calhoun Islands-

309 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 70.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

309 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

309 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

309 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

309 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

309 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Light northwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

309 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Light northwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

309 AM CST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

west winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

PH/TE

