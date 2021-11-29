TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 28, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

328 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

328 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Nueces Islands-

328 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

328 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light west winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

328 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Widespread fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

328 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

328 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light west winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Kleberg-

328 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light north winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Kleberg Islands-

328 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

328 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

328 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs around 70. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light west winds.

.TUESDAY...Widespread fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A less than

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

328 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

east winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Aransas Islands-

328 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

328 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

328 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Widespread fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

328 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Widespread fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

328 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light southeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Calhoun Islands-

328 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

328 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Widespread fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

328 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs around 70. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

328 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

328 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

328 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

328 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

328 AM CST Mon Nov 29 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

