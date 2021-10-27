TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 26, 2021

_____

129 FPUS54 KCRP 270854

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021

TXZ343-272130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the morning. Mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ443-272130-

Nueces Islands-

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ243-272130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to northwest 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ234-272130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ239-272130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ242-272130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ342-272130-

Coastal Kleberg-

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the morning.

Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ442-272130-

Kleberg Islands-

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 20 to 30 mph increasing

to northwest 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ344-272130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ244-272130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the morning. Sunny in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ245-272130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ345-272130-

Aransas Islands-

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ346-272130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ246-272130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ247-272130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ347-272130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Near

steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ447-272130-

Calhoun Islands-

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ233-272130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ232-272130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ241-272130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny

in the late morning and afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ231-272130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ240-272130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ229-272130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ230-272130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

354 AM CDT Wed Oct 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather