Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

355 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

TXZ343-212200-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

355 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ443-212200-

Nueces Islands-

355 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ243-212200-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

355 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ234-212200-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

355 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ239-212200-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

355 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

east winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ242-212200-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

355 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ342-212200-

Coastal Kleberg-

355 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph increasing to

north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ442-212200-

Kleberg Islands-

355 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ344-212200-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

355 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as warm. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ244-212200-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

355 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ245-212200-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

355 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph increasing to

north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ345-212200-

Aransas Islands-

355 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as warm. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ346-212200-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

355 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ246-212200-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

355 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ247-212200-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

355 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ347-212200-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

355 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy. Not as warm. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ447-212200-

Calhoun Islands-

355 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy. Not as warm. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ233-212200-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

355 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

north winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ232-212200-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

355 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ241-212200-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

355 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light north

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ231-212200-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

355 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ240-212200-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

355 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ229-212200-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

355 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ230-212200-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

355 AM CDT Tue Sep 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light northeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

