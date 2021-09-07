TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 6, 2021 _____ 576 FPUS54 KCRP 070801 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 301 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 TXZ343-072230- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 301 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ443-072230- Nueces Islands- 301 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ243-072230- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 301 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ234-072230- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 301 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light west winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ239-072230- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 301 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ242-072230- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 301 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ342-072230- Coastal Kleberg- 301 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ442-072230- Kleberg Islands- 301 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ344-072230- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 301 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ244-072230- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 301 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ245-072230- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 301 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ345-072230- Aransas Islands- 301 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ346-072230- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 301 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ246-072230- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 301 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ247-072230- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 301 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ347-072230- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 301 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ447-072230- Calhoun Islands- 301 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ233-072230- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 301 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light southwest winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ232-072230- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 301 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light southwest winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ241-072230- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 301 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ231-072230- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 301 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ240-072230- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 301 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light northeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ229-072230- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 301 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ230-072230- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 301 AM CDT Tue Sep 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Light east winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ MCZ\/TE _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather