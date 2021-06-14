TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 13, 2021 _____ 818 FPUS54 KCRP 140812 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 312 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 TXZ343-142215- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 312 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ443-142215- Nueces Islands- 312 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ243-142215- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 312 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ234-142215- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 312 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ239-142215- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 312 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. $$ TXZ242-142215- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 312 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ342-142215- Coastal Kleberg- 312 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ442-142215- Kleberg Islands- 312 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ344-142215- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 312 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ244-142215- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 312 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ245-142215- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 312 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ345-142215- Aransas Islands- 312 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ346-142215- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 312 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ246-142215- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 312 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light west winds. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ247-142215- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 312 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ347-142215- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 312 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ447-142215- Calhoun Islands- 312 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ233-142215- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 312 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ232-142215- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 312 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ241-142215- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 312 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ231-142215- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 312 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ240-142215- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 312 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ229-142215- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 312 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 101. $$ TXZ230-142215- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 312 AM CDT Mon Jun 14 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. 