TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

306 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

TXZ343-242145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

306 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog early in the morning, then areas of fog

late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

TXZ443-242145-

Nueces Islands-

306 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog through the night. A

less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ243-242145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

306 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ234-242145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

306 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ239-242145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

306 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to southwest with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ242-242145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

306 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ342-242145-

Coastal Kleberg-

306 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ442-242145-

Kleberg Islands-

306 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog early in the morning, then areas of fog

late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ344-242145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

306 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog early in the morning.

Areas of fog late in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ244-242145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

306 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog early in the morning. A

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ245-242145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

306 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog early in the morning.

Areas of fog late in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ345-242145-

Aransas Islands-

306 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread fog early in the morning. Areas of

fog late in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening, then widespread

fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ346-242145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

306 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog early in the morning.

Areas of fog late in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ246-242145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

306 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog early in the morning.

Areas of fog late in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ247-242145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

306 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ347-242145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

306 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Widespread fog late

in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ447-242145-

Calhoun Islands-

306 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Widespread fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening, then widespread

fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ233-242145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

306 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog early in the morning. A

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until

late afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ232-242145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

306 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ241-242145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

306 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ231-242145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

306 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ240-242145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

306 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ229-242145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

306 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ230-242145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

306 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

