TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

316 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

TXZ343-162245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

316 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ443-162245-

Nueces Islands-

316 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ243-162245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

316 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Wind chill readings 24 to

34 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ234-162245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

316 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 23 to 33 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ239-162245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

316 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ242-162245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

316 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds.

Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ342-162245-

Coastal Kleberg-

316 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light east winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ442-162245-

Kleberg Islands-

316 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ344-162245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

316 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ244-162245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

316 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Wind chill readings 24 to

34 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ245-162245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

316 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ345-162245-

Aransas Islands-

316 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ346-162245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

316 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light west winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ246-162245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

316 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northwest winds. Wind

chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light west winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ247-162245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

316 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light west winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ347-162245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

316 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light west winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ447-162245-

Calhoun Islands-

316 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ233-162245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

316 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Wind chill readings 24 to

34 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ232-162245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

316 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds.

Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light west winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ241-162245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

316 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds. Wind

chill readings 23 to 33 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ231-162245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

316 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Wind

chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light west winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ240-162245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

316 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light south winds. Wind chill

readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ229-162245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

316 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light south winds. Wind chill

readings 23 to 33 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light west winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ230-162245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

316 AM CST Sat Jan 16 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Wind

chill readings 23 to 33 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light west winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

