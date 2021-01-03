TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 2, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

324 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

324 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Nueces Islands-

324 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

324 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

324 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light northwest winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

324 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northeast

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

324 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Kleberg-

324 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Areas of fog in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Kleberg Islands-

324 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

324 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

324 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

324 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southwest

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Aransas Islands-

324 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

324 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

324 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

324 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light northwest winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

324 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

Calhoun Islands-

324 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

324 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light south winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light west winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

324 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

324 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

324 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

324 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

324 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

324 AM CST Sun Jan 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

