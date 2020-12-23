TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 22, 2020

449 FPUS54 KCRP 230902

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

302 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

TXZ343-232300-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

302 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy,

colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ443-232300-

Nueces Islands-

302 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to north 25 to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ243-232300-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

302 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy,

colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ234-232300-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

302 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ239-232300-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

302 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light northwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

south winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ242-232300-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

302 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy,

colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. Light west winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ342-232300-

Coastal Kleberg-

302 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy,

colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. North

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ442-232300-

Kleberg Islands-

302 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to

north 25 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ344-232300-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

302 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy.

Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ244-232300-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

302 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A less than 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Much colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ245-232300-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

302 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light west winds increasing

to around 10 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ345-232300-

Aransas Islands-

302 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ346-232300-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

302 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ246-232300-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

302 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance

of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ247-232300-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

302 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ347-232300-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

302 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ447-232300-

Calhoun Islands-

302 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to north 25 to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ233-232300-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

302 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A less than 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy.

Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ232-232300-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

302 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ241-232300-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

302 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light west winds increasing

to around 10 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ231-232300-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

302 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ240-232300-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

302 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light west winds increasing

to around 10 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ229-232300-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

302 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ230-232300-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

302 AM CST Wed Dec 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Areas

of fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s.

$$

