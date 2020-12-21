TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 20, 2020

_____

408 FPUS54 KCRP 210906

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

TXZ343-212330-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ443-212330-

Nueces Islands-

306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ243-212330-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ234-212330-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ239-212330-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ242-212330-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ342-212330-

Coastal Kleberg-

306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ442-212330-

Kleberg Islands-

306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ344-212330-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ244-212330-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ245-212330-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance

of showers in the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ345-212330-

Aransas Islands-

306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ346-212330-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ246-212330-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ247-212330-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ347-212330-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

70. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ447-212330-

Calhoun Islands-

306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ233-212330-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ232-212330-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing

to west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ241-212330-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ231-212330-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ240-212330-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ229-212330-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ230-212330-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

306 AM CST Mon Dec 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

HAA/MCZ

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather