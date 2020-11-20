TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 19, 2020

_____

183 FPUS54 KCRP 200908

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

TXZ343-202245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ443-202245-

Nueces Islands-

308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ243-202245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ234-202245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ239-202245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ242-202245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A less than

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ342-202245-

Coastal Kleberg-

308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ442-202245-

Kleberg Islands-

308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ344-202245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ244-202245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ245-202245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ345-202245-

Aransas Islands-

308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ346-202245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ246-202245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ247-202245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ347-202245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ447-202245-

Calhoun Islands-

308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ233-202245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ232-202245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A less than

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ241-202245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ231-202245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ240-202245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ229-202245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ230-202245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

308 AM CST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

87/88

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather