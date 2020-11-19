TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 18, 2020
311 FPUS54 KCRP 190929
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
TXZ343-192230-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ443-192230-
Nueces Islands-
329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM CST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ243-192230-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ234-192230-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ239-192230-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ242-192230-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ342-192230-
Coastal Kleberg-
329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ442-192230-
Kleberg Islands-
329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM CST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ344-192230-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Light east winds increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ244-192230-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ245-192230-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Light east winds increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ345-192230-
Aransas Islands-
329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ346-192230-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ246-192230-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Light east winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ247-192230-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ347-192230-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ447-192230-
Calhoun Islands-
329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ233-192230-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ232-192230-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ241-192230-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ231-192230-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ240-192230-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ229-192230-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ230-192230-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
329 AM CST Thu Nov 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TC/87
