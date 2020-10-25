TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 24, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

321 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

321 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Nueces Islands-

321 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

321 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

321 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

321 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

321 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Kleberg-

321 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Kleberg Islands-

321 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

321 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

321 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

321 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. A slight chance of in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Aransas Islands-

321 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. A slight chance of in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

321 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

321 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

321 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

321 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Calhoun Islands-

321 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

late in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 70. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

321 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

321 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

321 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

321 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

321 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

321 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

321 AM CDT Sun Oct 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

