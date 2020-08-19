TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2020
_____
790 FPUS54 KCRP 190852
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
352 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
TXZ343-192215-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
352 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ443-192215-
Nueces Islands-
352 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ243-192215-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
352 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ234-192215-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
352 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ239-192215-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
352 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ242-192215-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
352 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ342-192215-
Coastal Kleberg-
352 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ442-192215-
Kleberg Islands-
352 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ344-192215-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
352 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ244-192215-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
352 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ245-192215-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
352 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ345-192215-
Aransas Islands-
352 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ346-192215-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
352 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ246-192215-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
352 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ247-192215-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
352 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ347-192215-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
352 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ447-192215-
Calhoun Islands-
352 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ233-192215-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
352 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ232-192215-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
352 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light southeast
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ241-192215-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
352 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ231-192215-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
352 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light southeast
winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ240-192215-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
352 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ229-192215-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
352 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light east winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ230-192215-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
352 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light east winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
87/84
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather