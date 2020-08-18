TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 17, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Nueces Islands-

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light northwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light

southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Kleberg-

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Kleberg Islands-

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Light

southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Aransas Islands-

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Calhoun Islands-

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light north winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

south winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Light northwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light northeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

south winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light southeast

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Light northwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

south winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light southeast

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Light northwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light northeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light

southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light northeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

