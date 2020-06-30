TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 29, 2020
052 FPUS54 KCRP 300857
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
TXZ343-302130-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to
25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Hazy and windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows around 80. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ443-302130-
Nueces Islands-
357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Hazy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15
to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ243-302130-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Hazy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 109 to 114.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ234-302130-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ239-302130-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ242-302130-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Hazy and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15
to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ342-302130-
Coastal Kleberg-
357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to
25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Hazy and windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ442-302130-
Kleberg Islands-
357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Hazy and windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ344-302130-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Hazy and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15
to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ244-302130-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Hazy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ245-302130-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ345-302130-
Aransas Islands-
357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ346-302130-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ246-302130-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ247-302130-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ347-302130-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ447-302130-
Calhoun Islands-
357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Near steady temperature in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ233-302130-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ232-302130-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ241-302130-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 110 to 115.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ231-302130-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ240-302130-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ229-302130-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.
Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ230-302130-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
357 AM CDT Tue Jun 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 109 in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TMT/MSH/HAA
