TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 22, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

TXZ343-232230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ443-232230-

Nueces Islands-

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ243-232230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ234-232230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ239-232230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ242-232230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ342-232230-

Coastal Kleberg-

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ442-232230-

Kleberg Islands-

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ344-232230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ244-232230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ245-232230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

$$

TXZ345-232230-

Aransas Islands-

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ346-232230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ246-232230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ247-232230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ347-232230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ447-232230-

Calhoun Islands-

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ233-232230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ232-232230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ241-232230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ231-232230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ240-232230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ229-232230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ230-232230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

405 AM CDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

LS/TC

