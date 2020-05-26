TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 25, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Light southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Nueces Islands-

343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

northwest winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

southeast winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Kleberg-

343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Kleberg Islands-

343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Light southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. Light southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Aransas Islands-

343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Light southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

southeast winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s. Light southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 70. Light southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Calhoun Islands-

343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Light southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

through the day. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

southeast winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

southeast winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

343 AM CDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather