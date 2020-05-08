TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 7, 2020

_____

147 FPUS54 KCRP 080842

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

TXZ343-082130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ443-082130-

Nueces Islands-

342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Windy,

cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Windy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ243-082130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ234-082130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming north around 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ239-082130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ242-082130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ342-082130-

Coastal Kleberg-

342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ442-082130-

Kleberg Islands-

342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Windy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ344-082130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ244-082130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ245-082130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms late in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ345-082130-

Aransas Islands-

342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Windy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Windy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ346-082130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

less than 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ246-082130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ247-082130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ347-082130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ447-082130-

Calhoun Islands-

342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms late in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature around 80. South winds 20 to 30 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ233-082130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Isolated thunderstorms late in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ232-082130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ241-082130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ231-082130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ240-082130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ229-082130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ230-082130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

342 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

LS/EMF

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather