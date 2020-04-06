TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
352 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
TXZ343-062200-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
352 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A
chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ443-062200-
Nueces Islands-
352 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ243-062200-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
352 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a less
than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ234-062200-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
352 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of fog after
midnight. Lows around 70. Light southeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Light south
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ239-062200-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
352 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ242-062200-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
352 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of fog after
midnight. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Areas of fog in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ342-062200-
Coastal Kleberg-
352 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ442-062200-
Kleberg Islands-
352 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ344-062200-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
352 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ244-062200-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
352 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of fog after
midnight. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a less
than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ245-062200-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
352 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ345-062200-
Aransas Islands-
352 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ346-062200-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
352 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and
afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
around 70. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 80s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ246-062200-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
352 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Light southeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a less
than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ247-062200-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
352 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
around 70. Light southeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ347-062200-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
352 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ447-062200-
Calhoun Islands-
352 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ233-062200-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
352 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Light southeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ232-062200-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
352 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
south winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
southeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ241-062200-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
352 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
around 70. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ231-062200-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
352 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
southeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ240-062200-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
352 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 70. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ229-062200-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
352 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Light east winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ230-062200-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
352 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
southeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
