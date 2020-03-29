TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 28, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ443-292130-

Nueces Islands-

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ243-292130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ234-292130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ239-292130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ242-292130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ342-292130-

Coastal Kleberg-

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ442-292130-

Kleberg Islands-

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TXZ344-292130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ244-292130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ245-292130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ345-292130-

Aransas Islands-

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ346-292130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ246-292130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ247-292130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ347-292130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ447-292130-

Calhoun Islands-

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ233-292130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ232-292130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ241-292130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ231-292130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ240-292130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ229-292130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ230-292130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

348 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

